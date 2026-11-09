Up 118% in 6 months! This volume shocker pharma stock skyrockets 14% despite weak trends on Dalal Street Do you own?

Pharma stock rally: Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited rallied nearly 14% during Monday’s intraday trading session after a surge in trading volume. The sharp spike in the pharmaceutical stock has come days after a 117% rally over the last six months.

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While the stock has delivered strong returns over the past few months, its recently-announced quarterly results have sparked fresh interest among investors. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals’ net profit more than doubled during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price surges on trading volume spike IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price witnessed a sharp surge in trading volume by more than 8.81 times during Monday’s trading session. At 9:51 am, over 96,059 shares had changed hands during the trading session.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q2 results The company’s net profit surged to ₹65.03 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹30 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net revenue surged to ₹795.03 crore during the quarter under review against ₹567.53 crore reported in Q2FY27. Its net revenue from operations stood at ₹756.26 crore in Q1FY27.

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“Our diversified business model has enabled us to sustain growth momentum amid continued geopolitical uncertainties and evolving global market conditions. Better product mix and operating efficiencies also contributed to a 321-basis-point year-on-year expansion in EBITDA margin,” stated Vikas Gupta, Joint Managing Director.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price trend The stock was trading 12.78% higher at ₹206.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹6070.15 crore at 11:20 am. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹214.55 per share and an intraday low of ₹183.30 per share. Its share price value has surged 13.77% in one week, 22.24% in two weeks, 111.69% in six months and around 126% in one year.