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Up 118% in 6 months! This volume shocker pharma stock skyrockets 14% despite weak trends on Dalal Street Do you own?

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals shares surged nearly 14% in Monday trading as volume jumped more than eightfold. The rally followed quarterly results showing net profit more than doubling to 65.03 crore and revenue rising to 795.03 crore.

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published9 Nov 2026, 11:34 AM IST
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IOL Chemicals share price surges 14%. CHeck details (AI image for representational purpose)
IOL Chemicals share price surges 14%. CHeck details (AI image for representational purpose)
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Pharma stock rally: Shares of IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited rallied nearly 14% during Monday’s intraday trading session after a surge in trading volume. The sharp spike in the pharmaceutical stock has come days after a 117% rally over the last six months.

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While the stock has delivered strong returns over the past few months, its recently-announced quarterly results have sparked fresh interest among investors. IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals’ net profit more than doubled during the second quarter of financial year 2026-27.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price surges on trading volume spike

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price witnessed a sharp surge in trading volume by more than 8.81 times during Monday’s trading session. At 9:51 am, over 96,059 shares had changed hands during the trading session.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Q2 results

The company’s net profit surged to 65.03 crore in Q2FY27 against 30 crore reported in the year ago period. Its net revenue surged to 795.03 crore during the quarter under review against 567.53 crore reported in Q2FY27. Its net revenue from operations stood at 756.26 crore in Q1FY27.

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“Our diversified business model has enabled us to sustain growth momentum amid continued geopolitical uncertainties and evolving global market conditions. Better product mix and operating efficiencies also contributed to a 321-basis-point year-on-year expansion in EBITDA margin,” stated Vikas Gupta, Joint Managing Director.

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals share price trend

The stock was trading 12.78% higher at 206.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 6070.15 crore at 11:20 am. The stock touched an intraday high of 214.55 per share and an intraday low of 183.30 per share. Its share price value has surged 13.77% in one week, 22.24% in two weeks, 111.69% in six months and around 126% in one year.

Q2 ResultsIOL Chemicals & Pharmaceu
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HomeMarketsStock MarketsUp 118% in 6 months! This volume shocker pharma stock skyrockets 14% despite weak trends on Dalal Street Do you own?
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