Up 137% in 1 year, ace investor Sunil Singhania raises stake in this specialty chemicals stock - Should you buy too?

Aether Industries shares are in focus after ace investor Sunil Singhania, founder of Abakkus Asset Management, added the specialty chemicals stock to his portfolio. The development comes after a sharp rally in the stock over the past year, raising questions about whether it still has room to climb or if investors should wait for a better entry point.

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Shareholding data from the BSE showed that Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund acquired a 1.15% stake in Aether Industries, equivalent to 15.32 lakh shares.

The stock has delivered multibagger returns, surging 137% over the past year. It has gained 45% in six months and 18% in three months, while its advance over the past month has been more modest at around 2%.

However, the recent momentum has not been entirely one-way. Aether Industries shares fell 4% in the day's trade to hit an intraday low of ₹1,709.85. The stock was trading around 6% below its 52-week high of ₹1,813, touched on October 6. Despite the recent decline, it remained up 136% from its 52-week low of ₹723.15, recorded in November 2025.

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Among other portfolio changes in Q2, Singhania's Abakkus Flexi Cap Fund increased its stake in Heritage Foods by 0.5%. The fund may have also exited Cyient DLM, as its shareholding fell below the 1% disclosure threshold. Trendlyne data showed that Singhania had raised his stake in Cyient DLM by 0.2% in Q1.

Based in Surat, Gujarat, Aether Industries manufactures specialty chemicals, advanced intermediates and complex chemical building blocks used across industries. Its product portfolio also includes ingredients and intermediates for pharmaceutical and other applications.

Aether Industries share price outlook: Should you buy too? A sharp rally can attract investors looking for momentum, but it also makes valuations, support levels and the sustainability of gains important considerations. A prominent investor's entry may draw attention to a stock, but it does not guarantee further upside or mean that the stock is suitable for every investor.

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According to Hitesh Tailor, technical research analyst at Choice Broking, Aether Industries continues to trade in an established uptrend despite recent profit booking. He pointed to the stock's price structure and moving averages as signs that the broader trend remains intact.

“Aether Industries Limited (AETHER) maintains a strong underlying uptrend, characterized by sustained higher-high and higher-low formations along rising exponential moving averages and trendline support,” Tailor said.

He noted that the stock had recently rallied to an all-time high of ₹1,814.10 before entering a period of short-term retracement. According to Tailor, the immediate support level was around ₹1,635, which coincided with the rising 50-day exponential moving average (EMA).

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator used to assess the strength of price movements, stood at 54.40 on the daily chart. Tailor interpreted the reading as a sign of consolidation rather than a reversal of the prevailing trend.

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On the upside, he identified the ₹1,800– ₹1,815 range as the key resistance zone. A decisive breakout above this range, confirmed by a daily close, could open the way for the stock to test ₹1,870– ₹1,900, he said.

“A decisive breakout and daily close above ₹1,815 will confirm the continuation of the structural uptrend, opening potential targets toward the ₹1,870– ₹1,900 range,” Tailor said.

For investors already holding the stock, the support zone and price action around resistance could help assess whether the rally retains strength. Those considering a fresh entry may want to monitor whether the stock stabilises after its recent gains or breaks above resistance with sustained momentum.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.