Up 15,400% in 5 years, multibagger stock Cupid hits record high - What's fuelling the rally? Check outlook, stop loss

Cupid share price: Cupid shares extended its rally on Friday, October 9, climbing more than 3% to a fresh record high of ₹368 on the BSE. The stock has gained in seven of the past eight trading sessions, rising 39% during this period.

Advertisement

The multibagger stock has delivered extraordinary returns across time frames. It has surged around 230% in 2026 so far and advanced 656% over the past year. Over five years, Cupid shares have skyrocketed 15,400%.

The recent momentum has also been strong, with the stock gaining 16% in one week, 30% in one month, 73% in three months and 292% in six months.

The rally comes after the company signalled robust business momentum for the September quarter of FY27 and raised its revenue and profit guidance for the full financial year.

“The FY27 outlook has been revised upward,” the company said, citing expectations of continued business momentum in the third and fourth quarters, improved visibility across institutional and private markets, growth in its domestic FMCG business, progress towards operationalising the Palava facility, and sustained expansion across its healthcare and personal care portfolio.

Advertisement

What's fuelling the rally? Cupid, a Nashik-based personal care company with an international healthcare business, expects its total revenue for Q2FY27 to exceed ₹200 crore, according to an exchange filing dated September 30, 2026.

The company said sustained growth across its major business segments and better visibility in domestic and international markets had prompted it to raise its FY27 revenue guidance to ₹800 crore and net profit guidance to more than ₹250 crore. The global condom market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% between FY23-30.

Earlier, the firm had guided revenue in the range of ₹725 crore to ₹750 crore and net profit between ₹210 crore and ₹225 crore, supported by a strong order book, sustained momentum across its international B2B healthcare business and continued expansion of its consumer healthcare & FMCG portfolio.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, during the September quarter, Cupid approved the conversion of up to 30 lakh warrants held by Baazar Style Retail Limited into an equivalent number of equity shares at ₹328.25 per share.

The company also received in-principle approval for a manufacturing venture in South Africa. The proposed facility is intended to support local production and establish a base for expansion across African and other international markets.

Cupid said the South African initiative would follow an asset-light model, combining its manufacturing expertise with support from local partners to facilitate institutional procurement and broader market access.

Separately, the company strengthened its healthcare partnership with GII Healthcare Investment Limited through an additional $5 million follow-on investment.

Going forward, Cupid plans to expand its domestic FMCG distribution network across modern trade, general trade and pharmacy channels. It also intends to operationalise its Palava manufacturing facility to improve production capacity, flexibility and supply capabilities for domestic and overseas markets.

Advertisement

The company said its expanding consumer product portfolio and manufacturing capabilities would support growth across its domestic FMCG operations and international business-to-business healthcare segment.

Technical Outlook Cupid remains in a strong uptrend, supported by sustained bullish momentum. However, the sharp recent rally has raised the possibility of short-term profit booking. Investors are advised to avoid chasing the stock at current levels and closely monitor key support levels to assess whether the upward trend remains intact.

According to Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Limited, CUPID continues to remain in a strong uptrend, with the overall price structure indicating sustained bullish momentum. However, the stock has become overextended after the recent sharp upmove, making it vulnerable to intermittent profit booking or a short-term pullback, he noted.

Advertisement

Hence, chasing the stock at current levels should be avoided.

"The key support zone is placed near ₹345, which now becomes an important level to monitor. We advise investors to continue holding the stock while trailing the stop-loss to ₹345. As long as CUPID sustains above this support on a closing basis, the broader bullish structure remains intact and the uptrend can continue. A decisive break below ₹345may indicate weakening momentum and warrant reassessment of the position," advised the expert.

Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe, also highlighted Cupid's strong uptrend, noting that the stock had broken past historical resistance levels and continued to attract buying interest.

“From a technical perspective on the daily chart, the stock recorded a daily gain of 2.12% (+7.55 points) to close at 364.20, supported by robust trading volume. Price action remains positioned well above all three key Simple Moving Averages—the 20-day SMA at 293.07, the 50-day SMA at 280.67, and the long-term 200-day SMA at 160.38,” he said.

Advertisement

With the stock trading at record levels, Jain identified immediate support near the 20-day SMA of 293.07, followed by the 50-day SMA at 280.67. He said existing investors could consider staying invested with the trend, while prospective buyers may prefer to wait for an orderly pullback before entering.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.