Up 1565% in six years: Small-cap stock to be in focus on Friday after ₹484 crore order win

GPT Infraprojects shares in focus: Small cap multibagger GPT Infraprojects is likely to attract investors' attention in Friday's trade, September 18, after the company secured another major railway order, strengthening its order book and revenue visibility.

In a post-market regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said it had received a ₹483.72 crore order from the Chief Project Manager of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Bhubaneswar.

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The order involves the construction of Important Bridge 544, comprising a 32x65.84-metre open-web steel girder bridge over the Mahanadi River at Ch. 406.305 km. The project is part of the construction of the third and fourth railway lines between the Nergundi-Barang section in the Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, its filing showed.

The domestic order is scheduled to be executed within 1,095 days from the date of commencement, according to the company.

GPT Infraprojects bags multiple railway orders The latest order comes soon after GPT Infraprojects secured another railway contract earlier this week, highlighting the company's continued order inflow in the sector.

The company had received an order worth ₹85.53 crore from the Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer (Construction), Eastern Railway, Kolkata. The contract involves commissioning auto-signalling work using Multi-Section Digital Axle Counter (MSDAC) for continuous track circuiting, along with electronic interlocking work at New Mugma and Mugma Yard.

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According to the company, the project covers approximately 25 km between Pradhankunta and Mugma in the Asansol Division of Eastern Railway and is linked to the Sonnagar-Andal multitracking work under the Dedicated Freight Corridor project.

Earlier, on September 9, GPT Infraprojects had also received an ₹114.82 crore domestic order from the Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer's office of North-east Frontier Railway, Guwahati.

GPT Infraprojects delivers massive long-term returns GPT Infraprojects emerged as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market, with a sustained rally that propelled the stock to multiple record highs.

Although the stock has turned volatile in recent months, it still trades 149% higher over the past three years and has delivered a massive 1,565% return over the last six years.

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In April 2024, the stock began a strong upward journey that remained largely uninterrupted for the next year, taking it to a fresh record high of ₹204 apiece. However, the rally lost momentum thereafter, with the stock turning volatile before entering a prolonged correction that dragged it down to around the ₹113 level.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.