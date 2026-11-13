Up 17% in YTD! Small-cap hotel stock under ₹200 jumps 4% after Q2 Results 2026; do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹200: After the announcement of Q2 results and H-1FY27 earnings on Thursday, shares of Viceroy Hotels witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Friday. The hotel stock opened flat today at ₹143.22 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹149, logging an intraday gain of around 4% over the previous close of ₹143.22. While climbing to the intraday high of ₹149 apiece, the small-cap stock under ₹200 came close to its 52-week high of ₹161.70 per share.
The small-cap hotel company declared its Q2 Results 2026 and H-1 FY27 numbers on Thursday. The small-cap company reported a total income of ₹93.99 crore in the April to September 2026 period, logging a YoY growth of 61%. The company's EBITDA grew 81% YoY to ₹24.68 crore in the H-1 FY27. The small-cap hotel company reported a net profit of ₹3.68 crore during the H-1 FY27, which is 2.7 times of the net profit in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.70 during the April to September 2026 period.
The small-cap hotel company reported a total income of ₹48.79 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter, up over 53% YoY against the total income of ₹31.86 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.
The company's EBITDA grew 1.46 times YoY to ₹12.89 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter. The company's EBITDA margin also improved YoY to 26.74% from 28.64% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Viceroy Hotel share price has remained flat in one month, whereas it has delivered 16% returns to its shareholders in the last six months. In 2026, this small-cap hotel stock has given 17% returns to its shareholders, who remained invested in the stock throughout the year 2026.
In one year time, Viceroy Hotels share price has appreciated 26%.
Viceroy Hotels Limited owns three premium Marriott-branded properties in Hyderabad — Marriott Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments– with a total of 538 room keys. Building on this base, the company is expanding into key Indian markets, with a focus on business, leisure, luxury and destination travel segments. In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹149.73Cr, EBITDA of ₹44.57Cr and PAT of ₹18.32 crore.
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Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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