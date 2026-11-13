Up 17% in YTD! Small-cap hotel stock under ₹200 jumps 4% after Q2 Results 2026; do you own?

Small-cap stock under ₹200: After the announcement of Q2 results and H-1FY27 earnings on Thursday, shares of Viceroy Hotels witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Friday. The hotel stock opened flat today at ₹143.22 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹149, logging an intraday gain of around 4% over the previous close of ₹143.22. While climbing to the intraday high of ₹149 apiece, the small-cap stock under ₹200 came close to its 52-week high of ₹161.70 per share.
The small-cap hotel company declared its Q2 Results 2026 and H-1 FY27 numbers on Thursday. The small-cap company reported a total income of ₹93.99 crore in the April to September 2026 period, logging a YoY growth of 61%. The company's EBITDA grew 81% YoY to ₹24.68 crore in the H-1 FY27. The small-cap hotel company reported a net profit of ₹3.68 crore during the H-1 FY27, which is 2.7 times of the net profit in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.70 during the April to September 2026 period.
The small-cap hotel company reported a total income of ₹48.79 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter, up over 53% YoY against the total income of ₹31.86 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.
The company's EBITDA grew 1.46 times YoY to ₹12.89 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter. The company's EBITDA margin also improved YoY to 26.74% from 28.64% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Viceroy Hotel share price has remained flat in one month, whereas it has delivered 16% returns to its shareholders in the last six months. In 2026, this small-cap hotel stock has given 17% returns to its shareholders, who remained invested in the stock throughout the year 2026.
In one year time, Viceroy Hotels share price has appreciated 26%.
Viceroy Hotels Limited owns three premium Marriott-branded properties in Hyderabad — Marriott Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments– with a total of 538 room keys. Building on this base, the company is expanding into key Indian markets, with a focus on business, leisure, luxury and destination travel segments. In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total Income of ₹149.73Cr, EBITDA of ₹44.57Cr and PAT of ₹18.32 crore.
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