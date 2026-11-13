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Up 17% in YTD! Small-cap hotel stock under ₹200 jumps 4% after Q2 Results 2026; do you own?

Small-caps tock under 200 opened flat on Friday and touched an intraday high of 149, logging an intraday gain of around 4% against the previous close of 143.22

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Asit Manohar
Published13 Nov 2026, 02:42 PM IST
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The small-cap hotel stock reported 61% YoY growth in total income during the H-1FY27 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>93.99 crore.
The small-cap hotel stock reported 61% YoY growth in total income during the H-1FY27 to ₹93.99 crore.(Photo: Representational AI-generated image for educational purposes only)

Small-cap stock under 200: After the announcement of Q2 results and H-1FY27 earnings on Thursday, shares of Viceroy Hotels witnessed strong buying during the early morning session on Friday. The hotel stock opened flat today at 143.22 per share and touched an intraday high of 149, logging an intraday gain of around 4% over the previous close of 143.22. While climbing to the intraday high of 149 apiece, the small-cap stock under 200 came close to its 52-week high of 161.70 per share.

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Q2 results 2026 | H-1 FY27 earnings

The small-cap hotel company declared its Q2 Results 2026 and H-1 FY27 numbers on Thursday. The small-cap company reported a total income of 93.99 crore in the April to September 2026 period, logging a YoY growth of 61%. The company's EBITDA grew 81% YoY to 24.68 crore in the H-1 FY27. The small-cap hotel company reported a net profit of 3.68 crore during the H-1 FY27, which is 2.7 times of the net profit in the corresponding period in the previous financial year. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.70 during the April to September 2026 period.

The small-cap hotel company reported a total income of 48.79 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter, up over 53% YoY against the total income of 31.86 crore in the second quarter of the previous financial year.

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The company's EBITDA grew 1.46 times YoY to 12.89 crore during the July to September 2026 quarter. The company's EBITDA margin also improved YoY to 26.74% from 28.64% in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Viceroy Hotel share price history

Viceroy Hotel share price has remained flat in one month, whereas it has delivered 16% returns to its shareholders in the last six months. In 2026, this small-cap hotel stock has given 17% returns to its shareholders, who remained invested in the stock throughout the year 2026.

In one year time, Viceroy Hotels share price has appreciated 26%.

Viceroy Hotels Limited owns three premium Marriott-branded properties in Hyderabad — Marriott Hyderabad, Courtyard by Marriott Hyderabad and Marriott Executive Apartments– with a total of 538 room keys. Building on this base, the company is expanding into key Indian markets, with a focus on business, leisure, luxury and destination travel segments. In FY26, the company reported consolidated Total Income of 149.73Cr, EBITDA of 44.57Cr and PAT of 18.32 crore.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Viceroy HotelsQ2 ResultsSmall Cap Stock
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