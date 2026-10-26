Up 170% in 1 year! Monolithisch India shares jump 11% intraday - Reason behind stock rally - Can it rise further?

Monolithisch India share price has soared this year despite stock market weakness. The stock is up 170% in the last one year compared to a 9% fall in the Nifty SME Emerge index. Year-to-date, the stock has jumped more than 140% against a 2% drop in the sectoral index Nifty SME Emerge.

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In intraday trade on Monday, 26 October, the stock soared 11%.

What drove Monolithisch India stock today? The stock jumped on Monday after the company reported its highest quarterly revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax (PAT) for Q2FY27.

The company's Q2FY27 revenue rose 88.2% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹53.59 crore. EBITDA rose 192.2% to ₹15.80 crore, and the EBITDA margin expanded to 29.5% from 19% a year earlier. PAT grew 145.1% to ₹11.17 crore, while PAT margin at 20.8% increased by 484 bps.

What's next for Monolithisch India stock? According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Monolithisch India is currently trading near an important support zone around its 50-day double exponential moving average (DEMA), which could act as a cushion against further downside.

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Patel underscored that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also showing positive signals, indicating improving momentum and the possibility of a recovery. However, despite these encouraging technical developments, the stock needs to overcome the crucial resistance level of ₹1,310 to confirm a stronger bullish move.

Monolithisch India technical chart

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"A sustained breakout above this level could attract fresh buying interest and potentially push the stock towards the target of ₹1,400. Therefore, traders may consider initiating a buy position above ₹1,310, provided the breakout is sustained. A closing-basis stop-loss at ₹1,230 is recommended to manage downside risk. Until the stock decisively clears ₹1,310, some consolidation cannot be ruled out," said Patel.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, pointed out that Monolith has witnessed a unidirectional upward move since its listing in the secondary market.

"At the current juncture, it has been consolidating in a narrow range ( ₹1,134– ₹1,344) for more than a month above its key moving averages. A decisive close above ₹1,344 levels could lead it towards ₹1,500 and higher levels in the near term; conversely, a fall below ₹1,134 could drag it towards ₹980 level in the near term," said Kumar.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.