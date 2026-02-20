Up 2,900% in 6 years! Multibagger stock Titan Biotech trades ex-split in 1:5 ratio, jumps 20%

Multibagger stock: Shares of Titan Biotech, a manufacturer of biological products, rose sharply by 20% to the day’s high of ₹312 apiece in intraday deals on February 20 as the stock turned ex-split in the ratio of 1:5.

The shares had closed at ₹1,301 on Thursday, February 19. On Friday, the stock opened at ₹288.35, reflecting the 1:5 stock split adjustment, which multiplied the number of shares and adjusted the price to ₹260 per share.

The stock split effectively increased the number of outstanding equity shares five times and adjusted the price accordingly.

The company had announced the stock split in a 1:5 ratio in late November to enhance the liquidity of the company’s equity shares and to encourage participation from retail investors by making the shares more affordable.

This is the company’s first-ever stock split since its listing and represents a significant corporate milestone.

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of its shares by dividing existing ones into smaller units. While this step raises the total share count and reduces the price per share, it does not affect the company’s overall market capitalisation.

The move typically aims to make shares more affordable and attractive to a larger pool of investors.

Titan Biotech Q3 results 2026 The company last week announced its financial performance for the December-ending quarter (Q3FY26), reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹8.53 crore, higher than the ₹4.39 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, while revenue from operations grew by 47.6% year-on-year to ₹56.51 crore.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹10.83 crore, a 123% improvement over ₹4.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year, while EBITDA margins expanded by 650 basis points to 19.16%.

Titan Biotech share price trend The small-cap stock has delivered massive returns to its shareholders by maintaining a consistent winning run, even during heightened market volatility.

Between 2020 and 2025, the stock has grown from ₹8 apiece to ₹211 (taking the split-adjusted price into account), delivering a phenomenal return of 2,537% and closing each of those years in positive territory, indicating investors’ strong confidence in the company’s growth prospects. Over the last six year, the small-cap stock is up by 2900%

As per Trendlyne data, 44.2% of the stake in the company was held by retail investors at the end of the December quarter, with individual investors holding capital of up to ₹2 lakh owning a 26.25% stake. Meanwhile, promoters held the majority stake of 55.8%.

