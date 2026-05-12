Up 20% YTD! What makes this Nifty IT stock a winner in a tumultuous year for Indian tech companies?

For Indian IT stocks' investors, this has been a tough year. The Nifty IT pack is down 23% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, eroding nearly ₹7.34 lakh crore from investor wealth, as fears of AI-led disruptions following the launch of new tools from Anthropic and OpenAI have dented sentiments.

IT stalwarts like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and others are either at or close to 52-week low levels, but one lesser-known stock, Oracle Financial Services Software (OFSS), has emerged as an unlikely winner. The stock is up 20% so far this year, when IT bellwethers have slumped 25% or more. OFSS has also made its investors richer by ₹13,551 crore.

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At a time when other IT stocks are grappling with growth fears, AI‑driven derating and cautious future outlook, OFSS has outperformed on the back of delivering rare, broad‑based earnings momentum led by record‑high margins, big deal wins and good cash returns.

What makes OFSS stand out? The biggest factor differentiating OFSS from others is the business model. While traditional Indian IT giants like TCS, Infosys, or Wipro rely heavily on services, outsourcing, and headcount-driven billing, OFSS is essentially a product company. Its flagship core banking software, Flexcube, is a critical, sticky product for financial institutions globally.

When global banks cut discretionary IT spending—which immediately hurts the service-heavy IT pack—they still cannot simply turn off or delay paying for their core banking operating systems, said Dr Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer (Research) at Master Capital Services.

Furthermore, he highlighted that OFSS is currently benefiting from a massive, mandatory wave of legacy system modernisation as global banks upgrade to cloud-native infrastructure, driving high-margin license fees and strong recurring revenue.

While competitors rely on high-volume hiring to grow, OFSS leverages its flagship Flexcube banking software to achieve superior operating margins, which recently crossed 51%, said Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart. This business model allows for "nonlinear" growth, where profits outpace headcount, he added.

OFSS thus remains insulated from short-term discretionary tech budget cuts, acting as a defensive outlier.

For the full financial year, the revenue growth was 12% YoY to ₹7,672 crore, with product business recording a growth of 12% to ₹6,942 crore and services business posting 16% increase to ₹730 crore. The company has a strong deal pipeline with Remaining Performance Obligations as of March 31, 2026, at Rs. 7,761 crore, 9.2% higher than as of December 31, 2025.

OFSS has a best-in-class operating margin of above 45%, very high ROCE and ROE, a debt-free balance sheet and strong cash generation, supporting growth and dividend payouts to shareholders.

Apart from this, Balaji Rao Mudili, Research Analyst at Bonanza, believes that the business model for OFSS looks more resilient with a predominantly product‑led, banking‑focused franchise with around 90% revenue from software products, benefiting from non‑discretionary regulatory and core‑system spending compared to cyclical discretionary IT budgets.

Should investors buy OFSS? Analysts find OFSS to be a stable stock to have in the portfolio. However, they cautioned that for investors looking for a runaway rally, it might not be the stock to consider. Moreover, its valuations tend to remain at a premium.

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"It is not a hyper-growth, volatile tech stock; rather, it is a high-quality, defensive cash cow. One of the absolute biggest draws for long-term investors is its consistently massive dividend yield, which often rivals or beats traditional fixed-income returns," said Singh.

In April this year, the company announced a massive interim dividend of ₹270 per equity

share of face value of ₹5 each. At the current share price, OFSS has a dividend yield of 4.39%, according to Trendlyne data. In the last 12 months, it has announced a dividend worth ₹400.

However, because it has been outperforming while the rest of the IT pack has struggled, its valuations can occasionally become stretched during these solo rallies, Singh cautioned.

He advised against chasing the stock right after a vertical run. The smartest strategy is to wait for broader market corrections or sector-wide dips to accumulate shares, he noted.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, said that the stock is currently technically overextended.

"The RSI pushed deep into extreme overbought territory (well above 80) and has recently crossed below its moving average, signalling momentum is cooling off. The recent daily close of -2.03% (at 9,498) reflects this near-term exhaustion as early buyers take profit," he said.

Initiating a fresh long position here carries a poor risk-to-reward ratio due to the distance from any meaningful support, according to him. He added that the prudent approach is to keep OFSS high on the watchlist and wait for a healthy retracement—either a price correction toward the short-term EMA/gap-fill area, or a sideways time correction.