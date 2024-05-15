Up 275% in a year, this defence stock's growth is just getting started

Recently, Nibe signed a 10-year exclusive manufacturing agreement with Munitions India Ltd (MIL) to supply hardware for the export of ammunition, explosives, rockets, and bombs. They also secured an order from Ordefence Systems for assemblies and sub-assemblies, valued at ₹3.1 billion, and a purchase order from L&T for machining modular bridge structures and assemblies worth ₹1.3 billion.