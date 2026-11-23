TAKE Limited shares remained in focus on Monday, 23 November, after the small-cap stock hit its 5% upper circuit, defying the weak trend across Dalal Street. The stock has gained nearly 32% over the past month, extending its recent recovery even as it remains sharply lower over a longer period.

TAKE shares have risen by 12.27% over the past week and 10.79% over the pasttwo weeks. On a monthly basis, the stock is up 31.47%. However, the recent rally has not fully reversed its longer-term losses: the shares are down 31.60% over three months, 50.82% in six months and 64.35% so far in 2026.

The stock's recent momentum has also caught the attention of technical analysts, with improving price action and momentum indicators pointing to the possibility of further gains. However, its relatively low liquidity and tendency to move in circuits warrant caution.

TAKE share price outlook: What does the technical analyst say? TAKE share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹13.69 per share, and an intraday high of ₹14.38 apiece.

Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at My Advisor Alpha, said TAKE has seen strong traction over the past three trading sessions and has closed decisively above its 50-day exponential moving average (50-DEMA) for the first time in several months.

He also noted that the stock's daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed above 60 for the first time in a prolonged period, indicating improved momentum. Based on these technical signals, Bhosale believes the stock could extend its upward move towards ₹16.50.

However, he cautioned that TAKE is a relatively illiquid counter and tends to witness circuit-to-circuit movements. Investors should therefore avoid taking aggressive positions in the stock, he said.

New wellness launches put TAKE's expansion strategy in focus The recent rally comes amid TAKE Limited's efforts to expand beyond its traditional technology services business, with a growing focus on preventive healthcare, consumer wellness and technology-led health solutions.

As part of this push, the company has introduced two products: Liposomal Berberine HCl, a nutritional supplement targeting the metabolic wellness segment, and a technology-enabled eye massager.

The Liposomal Berberine formulation combines 99% pure Berberine HCl with liposomal delivery technology, chromium picolinate and Ceylon cinnamon extract. The product is positioned around metabolic wellness and healthy glucose metabolism, with the liposomal formulation intended to support absorption.

The newly launched eye massager, meanwhile, combines heat, air compression and rhythmic vibration. It also features Bluetooth music connectivity, multiple massage modes and a foldable design. The device is rechargeable through a USB cable and is designed for use at home, in offices and while travelling.

Commenting on the launches, Sunil Patra, Managing Director of TAKE Limited, said the company is looking to broaden its business by bringing healthcare, science and consumer-focused innovation together.

He said the new products form part of TAKE's strategy to enter emerging wellness categories with differentiated offerings, while the company continues to build a wider ecosystem spanning digital healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) and longevity solutions.

Return to profitability adds to the company's growth narrative TAKE's portfolio expansion comes alongside an improvement in its financial performance. The company returned to profitability in the second quarter of FY27, reporting consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹2.21 crore, compared with a loss of ₹62 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit also more than doubled sequentially from ₹1.06 crore in the June quarter of FY27.

Consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹29.85 crore, of which revenue from operations accounted for ₹29.41 crore.

Digital healthcare and longevity remain key focus areas Beyond its consumer wellness launches, TAKE is also developing its digital healthcare and technology portfolio. Its TAKE.Health platform brings together lifestyle and medical data to provide users with actionable health insights.

The company has also announced an Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of ₹5 crore. The fund aims to identify and support startups working in areas such as AI, deep technology, and digital health.

In another strategic move, TAKE has announced its entry into the longevity and anti-ageing market. It plans to develop science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking-focused products and technology-enabled preventive healthcare solutions, with potential offerings centred on metabolic health, sleep, cognition and biological ageing.

While the new launches and improving quarterly performance add to the company's growth narrative, the stock's sharp recent gains come against the backdrop of steep losses over the past six months and so far in 2026. Its circuit movements and limited liquidity are also important risks for investors to consider.