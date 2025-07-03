Up 3300% in 5 years. Multibagger V2 Retail share price soars 4% after Q1 business update

V2 Retail saw its shares kick-start Thursday's, June 03, trading session strongly, gaining 4% to the day's high of ₹1,890 apiece as investors appeared to be happy following the release of the company's June quarter business update.

The company began FY26 on a strong footing, reporting a 51% YoY jump in revenue at ₹628 crore despite the high base. This performance, the company said, was driven by the effectiveness of its product-first strategy, improved sell-throughs, and deeper market penetration.

SSSG for the quarter stood at 5%, with strong double-digit growth in May and June, offset by a temporary dip in April due to the early Eid shift into Q4 FY25. On a normalized basis, Q1 SSSG stands at 10%, reflecting sustained consumer demand and precision in assortment planning.

The company during the quarter added 28 new stores and closed one underperforming location, taking its total store count to 216 and expanding its retail area to 23.48 lakh sq. ft. Its expansion remains focused on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, in line with its mission to democratize fashion for emerging India.

"We are entering FY26 with strong tailwinds—powered by innovation, speed of execution, and consumer trust. Our customer-centric approach, backed by data-driven merchandising and operational agility, positions us well to lead India’s growing value fashion landscape," the company said.

V2 Retail share price trend The stock has been maintaining the strong momentum over the past few years, continuing to surge even while the broader market struggled. From a price of ₹85 per share in February 2023, the stock has risen by 2,100% and is now trading at ₹1,869 apiece.

Impressively, during this period, the stock remained in positive territory for 23 out of 29 months, highlighting its consistent performance. Over the past 5 years, it has delivered a remarkable gain of 3281%. In late May, the stock reached a new record high of ₹2,070 per share, crossing the ₹2,000 mark for the first time.

V2 Retail is one of the fastest-growing retail companies in India, offering a portfolio of products, including apparel and lifestyle products.