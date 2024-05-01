Up 333%! Multibagger stock Nidhi Granites jumped from ₹68 to ₹295 in just 1 year
Microcap stock Nidhi Granites has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 1 year. The stock has skyrocketed around 333 percent in this period from ₹68.21 in April 2023 to currently trade at its record high ₹295.15.
Microcap stock Nidhi Granites has given multifold returns to its investors in the last 1 year. The stock has skyrocketed around 333 percent in this period from ₹68.21 in April 2023 to currently trade at its record high ₹295.15. The stock also hit its 5 percent upper circuit for 7 straight sessions till April 30.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started