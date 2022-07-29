Up 350% in 5 years, Sonata Software has lost 30% investor wealth since Oct '21

"Sonata’s IT Services revenue growth this quarter was in line with the industry. In Q1 FY23, it grew 2 percent sequentially due to heavier cross-currency headwinds compared to some of its peers. It had been growing faster than the industry for the previous four quarters and delivered 5 percent QoQ on a constant-currency basis. The company said that demand is robust but supply-side challenges are a concern. It expects the supply side to ease up a bit in H2," the brokerage said in its report.