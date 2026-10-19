Up 38% in a month! PC Jeweller share price rallies 13% despite weak trend on D-Street | Check target price, stop loss

PC Jeweller share price jumped over 13%, touching an intraday high of ₹18.63 per share on NSE, in Monday's trading session defying the muted trend in the Indian stock market.

PC Jeweller stock opened at ₹16.91 per share today, as compared to previous close of ₹16.28 on Friday.

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Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks opened nearly flat on Monday as investors assessed the quarterly results of major private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, while elevated crude oil prices dampened market sentiment. The Nifty 50 slipped 0.02% to 23,140.5, while the BSE Sensex declined 0.05% to 74,691.38.

PC Jeweller share price witnessed a spurt in its trading volume on Monday. According to data available on NSE, around 5,336.92 shares changed hands during the intraday session on 19 October.

What's behind the rally in PC Jeweller stock? PC Jeweller is attracting significant investor interest days after announcing that it has achieved debt-free status. In a recent bulk deal, Cupid Chairman and Managing Director Aditya Kumar Halwasiya acquired 5.10 crore shares of the jewellery company for approximately ₹73.59 crore.

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According to data available on the NSE website, Halwasiya purchased the shares at an average price of ₹14.43 apiece through the bulk deal.

Aditya Halwasiya, Chairman and Managing Director of Cupid Limited, is a third-generation entrepreneur who has emerged as India's fastest wealth creator in percentage terms.

Last month, PC Jeweller announced that it had repaid its outstanding dues to all 14 consortium banks, marking a major milestone in its debt-reduction efforts. The New Delhi-based jewellery manufacturer had previously carried total debt of around ₹3,000 crore before opting for a one-time settlement (OTS) of its outstanding bank liabilities in September 2024.

PC Jeweller share price performance PC Jeweller share price has witnessed a strong rally in the near term, gaining 20.47% over the past week. The stock has extended its upward momentum over the past month, delivering a return of 42.06%, indicating significant buying interest during the period.

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On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, PC Jeweller shares have surged 94.30%, while the stock has gained 49.71% over the past one year. The year-to-date performance highlights the stock's strong gains in 2026, with the recent rally contributing to its overall returns.

Over the longer term, PC Jeweller has delivered substantial returns to investors, rising 450.91% over the past three years and 520.96% over the past five years.

“PC Jeweller’s recent rally reflects improving investor confidence following the company’s achievement of debt-free status, around 28% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 FY27 and recovery of ₹142 crore in export receivables. The release of collateral by all 14 consortium banks has further strengthened its balance-sheet position, while festive and wedding-season demand has supported sentiment across jewellery stocks,” said Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn.

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PC Jeweller share price outlook - What should investors do? Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, believes that PC Jeweller looks positive from a trading perspective, with potential upside targets of ₹19, ₹21 and ₹24 or higher.

“Traders holding the stock should maintain a stop-loss at ₹13.80 to manage downside risk. Investors should monitor price movements closely and follow strict risk management while targeting these levels,” Ojha said.

Garg recommended that existing investors consider partial profit-booking while retaining a portion with appropriate risk management.

“Fresh investors should avoid chasing the rally and wait for consolidation or a more attractive entry point. The upcoming quarterly results will be an important trigger for reassessing the stock’s outlook,” he added.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.