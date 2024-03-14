Penny stock Comfort Intech's share price has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹0.2 in March 2020 to around ₹9.25 currently. This implies a return of 3887 percent for its investors.

An investment of ₹10,000 in this stock in March 2020 would have turned into ₹3.98 lakh now.

Comfort Intech is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) specialising in offering financial services to a diverse clientele, including commercial, industrial, and financial entities. Their range of financial solutions encompasses trade finance, bill discounting, working capital loans, and loans against property, among others. As of March 13, 2024, Comfort Intech Ltd boasts a market capitalisation of ₹297.22 crore, making it a noteworthy penny stock option in India.

The stock has surged 235 percent in the last 1 year but is down a little over 1 percent in 2024 YTD.

Currently trading at ₹9.25, the stock is almost 25 percent away from its 52-week high of ₹12.28, hit on February 27, 2024. Meanwhile, it has rallied over 295 percent from its 52-week low of ₹2.34, hit on March 21, 2023.

The stock has lost 12.6 percent in March so far after a 19.26 percent jump in February. Meanwhile, it also fell 5.3 percent in January this year.

This notable uptrend reflects the strong market interest and positive sentiment for the stock, signaling a record-breaking performance for the company in the current market conditions.

Earnings

In the December quarter (Q3FY24), the company posted a net profit of ₹2.07 crore, down 21 percent as against a profit of ₹2.63 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, its revenue in the December quarter came in at ₹51.5 crore, up 22 percent from ₹42.2 crore in the same quarter last year.

Brokerage view

According to ICICI Direct, the company has effectively used its capital to generate profit as well as improved its RoCE in the last 2 years. Moreover, it has low debt, added the brokerage.

Meanwhile, its weaknesses, as per the brokerage are -

- Negative Breakdown Second Support (LTP < S2)

- Inefficient use of shareholder funds - ROE declining in the last 2 years

- Inefficient use of assets to generate profits - ROA declining in the last 2 years

Penny stocks, characterised by their low price and speculative nature, typically represent shares of small companies traded at a low volume. In India, these stocks are often priced under ₹10 and are known for their high volatility.

However, it's crucial to understand that penny stocks come with inherent risks and may not be suitable for most investors. Among these risks are susceptibility to pump-and-dump schemes, liquidity challenges, and the potential for stock manipulation.

Despite these risks, penny shares have gained some popularity among investors in India due to their affordable prices. Some investors view purchasing penny shares as an opportunity to invest in small companies with significant growth potential over the long term.

Nonetheless, we emphasise that investing in penny shares carries substantial risks. Therefore, we strongly advise investors to conduct thorough research and/or seek guidance from a financial advisor before considering any investment in penny stocks.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please speak to an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!