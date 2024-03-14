Up 3887% since March 2020! This penny stock turned ₹10k into ₹4 lakh in just 4 years
Penny stock Comfort Intech's share price posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹0.2 in March 2020 to around ₹9.25 currently. This implies a return of 3887% for its investors.
Penny stock Comfort Intech's share price has posted multibagger returns in the last 4 years, rising from ₹0.2 in March 2020 to around ₹9.25 currently. This implies a return of 3887 percent for its investors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started