Up 40% in YTD! ₹100 Small-cap stock hits 5% upper circuit for the fourth straight session; do you own?

Shares of small-cap company Mold-Tek Technologies surged 5% to hit the upper circuit on Thursday, 5 November, extending their winning streak to the fourth consecutive session following the company's strong Q2 FY27 results.

On Wednesday, 4 November, Mold-Tek Technologies reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue in Q2 FY27, with revenue rising 51.2% year-on-year to ₹60.81 crore.

The company's consolidated net profit (PAT) jumped 197.32% to ₹9.62 crore, marking its highest-ever quarterly profit. Notably, the profit recorded in the September quarter was almost equivalent to the company's entire full-year profit for FY26, highlighting a sharp improvement in its financial performance.

Consolidated EBITDA also touched a record high of ₹14.58 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 144.5% from ₹5.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's earnings per share (EPS), adjusted for the 1:1 bonus issue, increased to ₹1.67 in Q2 FY27 from ₹0.56 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a growth of 197.32%.

Mold-Tek Technologies attributed its strong performance to the continued execution of its business strategy, which focuses on diversification, operational efficiency and expansion into higher-value engineering services. Strong project execution, improved resource utilisation and healthy business momentum contributed to growth across its business segments.

The company said its order pipeline remains encouraging across Civil and Structural Engineering as well as Mechanical Engineering. With its focus on higher-value engineering services, a strong balance sheet and operational excellence, Mold-Tek Technologies believes it is well-positioned to sustain profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value.

J. Lakshmana Rao, Chairman and Managing Director of Mold-Tek Technologies, said the company delivered a strong performance in the first half of FY27, with consolidated revenue growing 63.70% year-on-year and profit after tax (PAT) increasing nearly 4.8 times.

He attributed the growth to the company's continued focus on business diversification, operational excellence and expansion into higher-value engineering services. Strong project execution, improved resource utilisation and healthy business momentum also supported performance across its businesses.

He further said Mold-Tek Technologies is expanding into new areas of civil engineering and has added a significant client in this segment, which could support stronger business growth in the coming years.

Mold-Tek Technologies shares Mold-Tek Technologies share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹108.16 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹104.62 per share.

Mold-Tek Technologies shares have delivered strong returns across multiple time frames, gaining 15.54% over the past week and 17.29% in two weeks. The stock has risen 26.23% over three months and 63.60% in the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has advanced 39.44%. However, the stock is still down 2.16% over the past month, indicating a recent recovery following a period of weakness.