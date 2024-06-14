Up 47% in 2.5 months; Bikaji Foods is MarketsMojo's pick of the month for June
MarketsMojo picks Bikaji Foods as the top pick for June, expecting high returns for medium-risk investors with less than 30% weightage in the sector. FMCG sector growth expected in FY2025.
After a 47 percent return in just 2 and a half months, brokerage house MarketsMojo has picked this snack brand Bikaji Foods International as its top pick of the month for June. The brokerage believes it is a good pick for medium-risk investors expecting high returns. It also advised investors to have less than 30 percent weightage in this sector.
