Up 50% in 1 year, Vedanta raises ₹2,000 crore via NCDs: Check full details - what it means for shareholders, company

Vedanta Ltd has raised ₹2,000 crore through the private placement of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), according to a regulatory filing on September 30. The fundraising comes as the company continues with its debt capital-raising and refinancing plans.

The company's Committee of Directors approved the allotment of 2,00,000 Indian Rupee-denominated NCDs, with each debenture carrying a face value of ₹1 lakh. The securities are unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed, taking the aggregate value of the allotment to ₹2,000 crore. The approval was granted at 11:20 AM IST on September 30.

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The latest disclosure follows Vedanta's September 18 communication, when the company had approved a plan to raise up to ₹3,500 crore through the private placement of NCDs. The September 30 filing represents an allotment of 2 lakh debentures aggregating ₹2,000 crore.

Vedanta NCD allotment: Key details Vedanta's latest issue comprises 2,00,000 NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The securities are denominated in Indian rupees and have been issued through the private placement route, meaning they are offered to eligible investors rather than through a public issue.

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The NCDs are unsecured, redeemable, rated and listed. The aggregate value of the debentures is ₹20,00,00,00,000, equivalent to ₹2,000 crore. The allotment was approved by the company's duly constituted Committee of Directors at 11:20 AM IST on September 30.

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The latest allotment follows the company's September 18 plan to raise up to ₹3,500 crore through the private placement of up to 3,50,000 unsecured, rated, listed and redeemable NCDs, each with a face value of ₹1 lakh. The securities were proposed to be listed on BSE and offered to institutional and other eligible investors through the private placement route.

However, the September 30 filing does not provide details on the coupon or interest rate, tenure, maturity date, redemption schedule or the identity of investors participating in the private placement.

How it helps Vedanta? The ₹2,000 crore fundraising gives Vedanta access to additional debt capital without requiring the company to issue fresh equity. The private placement also gives the company another funding route as it works on its debt capital-raising and refinancing requirements.

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The debt issuance forms part of Vedanta's refinancing programme. The company is looking to replace existing obligations and manage its borrowing costs, with the information provided putting the targeted borrowing cost below 8.5% a year.

The fundraising can help Vedanta manage its existing obligations and potentially optimise its borrowing costs, based on the refinancing objective outlined in the information provided.

For the company, raising funds through NCDs also means it can access capital without increasing its equity share count. At the same time, the debt creates a repayment obligation, with the eventual impact on interest costs and cash flows depending on the final terms of the securities and how the funds are deployed.

The latest filing does not specify the precise use of the ₹2,000 crore proceeds. Therefore, the impact on Vedanta's balance sheet, interest expenses and cash flows cannot be quantified based solely on this disclosure.

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How it matters to shareholders? For Vedanta shareholders, one of the key aspects of the transaction is that the company has raised money through debt rather than a fresh equity issue. Since the securities are NCDs, the allotment does not directly dilute existing equity shareholders through the issuance of additional equity shares.

The NCDs are unsecured and redeemable, which means they are not backed by specific assets of Vedanta and the principal will have to be repaid according to the terms of the issue.

The impact on shareholders will therefore depend partly on how the company uses the funds and the final cost of borrowing. If the fundraising is used to refinance existing obligations at a lower cost, it could help Vedanta manage its financing expenses. But the available September 30 disclosure does not provide enough information to quantify such an impact.

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Vedanta stock performance Vedanta shares have seen mixed performance across different time frames. The stock has fallen 10% in the past one month and 7% over three months.

Over a longer period, however, the Anil Agarwal stock has gained 6% in six months, 50% in one year and 141% in five years.

In Wednesday's trading session, Vedanta shares fell 1.1% to hit a day's low of ₹256.90 per share.

Vedanta NCD allotment: Key details Company: Vedanta Limited

Date of allotment: September 30, 2026

Instrument: Indian Rupee-denominated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs)

Number of NCDs: 2,00,000

Face value per NCD: ₹1,00,000

Total issue size: ₹2,000 crore

Issue route: Private placement

Redemption: Redeemable

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.