Up 50% in 2024, Nvidia stock fast approaches $2 trillion-mark after bulls tighten grip on AI-fueled rally
Nvidia has been a top beneficiary of technology companies' race to build artificial intelligence into their products and services, with investor excitement over the new technology sending the stock up 65 per cent last year.
Hours after eclipsing Google-parent Alphabet to become the third most valuable Wall Street company, shares of Nvidia Corp are fast approaching the $2 trillion-mark. The artificial intelligence (AI) chipmaker's stock rose 2.46 per cent, putting its value at $1.825 trillion, while Alphabet's stock climbed 0.55 per cent, leaving it with a value of $1.821 trillion.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started