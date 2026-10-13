Up 50% in 6 months, Netweb Technologies shares fall 5% today: Should you buy, sell, or hold? Experts suggest this

Netweb Technologies shares fell 5% on Tuesday, October 13, to ₹4,752 per share on the BSE, as investors booked profits following a sharp rally over the previous three trading sessions. The decline comes after the stock gained more than 14% during that period, raising questions about whether today's correction offers a buying opportunity or signals weakness.

Advertisement

Despite Tuesday's fall, the stock has delivered positive returns over several periods. It gained 5% in one week and 13% in three months. It advanced 50% over six months and 29% over the past year, although it declined 1% in the last month.

Netweb Technologies is currently 18% below its 52-week high of ₹5,810, recorded in August 2026. However, it has risen 61% from its 52-week low of ₹2,942.45, touched in December 2025.

The latest decline follows a strong short-term rally, making the stock's technical levels important for investors assessing its next move.

Should you buy, sell or hold Netweb Technologies shares? Netweb Technologies' technical indicators suggest a possible recovery, but the stock faces key resistance levels after its recent rally.

Advertisement

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, said the stock's long-term uptrend remained intact, supported by higher highs and higher lows. He noted that the stock had established a base near its 100-day exponential moving average (EMA) at ₹4,604 and reclaimed its 50-day EMA at ₹4,783.

“The daily RSI has rebounded strongly from oversold levels to 54.94, signaling expanding bullish strength,” Tailor said, pointing to improving momentum after the stock's retracement from its all-time high.

According to Choice Broking, immediate support lies at ₹4,780, followed by stronger structural support at ₹4,600. On the upside, the stock faces resistance between ₹5,100 and ₹5,200. A sustained breakout above ₹5,200 could open the way for a retest of its all-time high of ₹5,813.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, also highlighted signs of a possible recovery. He said bullish divergence on the daily chart near a previous demand zone suggested that selling pressure could be weakening. The relative strength index (RSI) had also shown a positive reversal since July, indicating improving momentum.

“The combination of price support near the previous demand zone and strengthening RSI structure suggests a favourable technical outlook,” Patel said.

Anand Rathi identified ₹4,700 as a crucial support level. If the stock sustains above this mark, the recovery could extend towards ₹5,300. However, a decisive break below ₹4,700 could weaken the technical setup, the brokerage cautioned.

Advertisement

For investors, the immediate focus is on whether Netweb Technologies can stabilise after Tuesday's profit booking. While both analysts see signs of improving technical momentum, the stock faces resistance at higher levels and needs to hold key support zones to sustain its recovery.

Investors may watch the ₹4,700– ₹4,780 range for support and ₹5,100– ₹5,200 for a potential breakout. A move above ₹5,200 would strengthen the bullish case, while a sustained breach of ₹4,700 would warrant caution. These are technical levels rather than guaranteed outcomes, and investors should assess their risk tolerance before making trading decisions.

Netweb Q1 Results High-performance computing server maker Netweb Technologies more than doubled its net profit to ₹85.32 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, from ₹30.4 crore a year earlier, driven by its AI business. Revenue from operations more than doubled to ₹819.6 crore from ₹301.2 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Lodha said the company delivered record quarterly revenue and profit, reflecting sustained demand and disciplined execution.

“Our AI Systems segment continues to be the key growth driver, contributing ₹5,105.70 million, being 62.29% of revenue from operations, growing 484.2% YoY,” Lodha said.

He added that the high-performance computing (HPC) and Private Cloud segments also maintained strong traction, generating ₹1,252.94 million and ₹1,353.46 million, respectively, reinforcing the company's three growth pillars.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.