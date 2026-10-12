Up 50% in 6 months! Small-cap stock Aye Finance rises today despite weak market - Q2 business update, share price return

Small-cap NBFC stock Aye Finance climbed nearly 4% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, 12 October, despite weak stock market sentiment. Aye Finance share price opened at ₹156.50 against its previous close of ₹157.45 and rose 3.7% to an intraday high of ₹163.35. Around 1 pm, the stock traded 2.2% up at ₹160.95, looking set to snap its two-day losing run. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.77% down at 71,917 around that time.

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Shares of the company rose after in an exchange filing on 12 October, it announced that its board of directors will meet on Wednesday, 21 October, to consider and approve the results for the quarter and year to date ended 30 September 2026.

The company will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, 22 October, at 10 AM to discuss its business strategy and outlook post the declaration of Q2FY27 results.

To recall, in Q1FY27, the company's profit after tax (PAT) grew 144% YoY to ₹74.5 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, profit dropped 13.3%.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter rose 17.7% YoY but dropped 7.3% QoQ to ₹477.37 crore.

Aye Finance Q2 business update Aye Finance, which has a current market capitalisation of about ₹3,978 crore, is a small-cap non-banking financial company (NBFC).

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According to the company's exchange filing on 8 October, its assets under management (AUM) grew 26% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹7,604 crore in the September quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q2FY27). Disbursement during the quarter rose by 10% YoY to ₹1,403 crore.

Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) during the quarter declined to 4.30% from 4.85% YoY.

Aye Finance share price return The stock has jumped nearly 50% in the last six months compared to a 7% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. It hit a 52-week high of ₹197.95 on 21 July after hitting a 52-week low of ₹88.40 on 2 April this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up over 3% so far in October after a more than 13% fall in September.

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