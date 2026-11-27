Healthcare stock Park Medi World has remained relatively resilient amid the weakness in the broader Indian stock market on Friday, November 27. The stock opened at ₹240.81 and touched an intraday high of ₹240.81 and a low of ₹231.81 during the intraday session.

Meanwhile, the benchmark indices were under pressure on Friday, with the Sensex falling nearly 700 points and the Nifty slipping below the 25,700 mark in morning trade. Selling in IT, banking and other heavyweight stocks weighed on market sentiment.

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Park Medi World recent business updates Park Medi World recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Mehar Mediserve LLP, which owns and operates Mehar Hospital in Zirakpur, Punjab.

In an exchange filing dated November 26, the company confirmed that it had completed the acquisition of 100% of Mehar Mediserve LLP on a fully diluted basis. Following the transaction, Mehar Mediserve LLP has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Park Medi World.

The acquisition was initially announced on August 3, 2026, and involves a 150-bed hospital in Zirakpur. The transaction is expected to strengthen the company's presence in the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula.

Earlier, in its Q2 FY27 investor presentation, Park Medi World had highlighted plans to expand its hospital network through acquisitions, new facilities and capacity additions.

The company added 680 beds during the first half of FY27 through the acquisition of a hospital in Rudrapur and the commissioning of its Panchkula facility. This took its total bed capacity to 4,290 as of September 30, 2026.

Park Medi World is also expanding its footprint through a 300-bed multi-super-speciality hospital in Kanpur under a long-term operations and management arrangement. The facility is expected to be commissioned in Q4 FY27.

Additionally, the company is preparing to commission its 200-bed Febris multi-super-speciality hospital in Narela, Delhi, and expand its existing Palam Vihar facility in Gurugram by another 100 beds.

Together with these projects, the company expects to add 1,430 beds during FY27, representing an increase of approximately 40% over its closing capacity of 3,610 beds in FY26. This is expected to be its largest annual capacity addition so far.

Park Medi World share price returns Park Medi World shares have delivered a year-to-date (YTD) return of approximately 57%, according to data available on NSE. The stock has gained over 2% in a month, however, has fallen 1.20% in a week.

The stock has also witnessed considerable volatility during the year. It touched a 52-week high of ₹315.59 on July 1, 2026, before witnessing a correction. Its 52-week low stood at ₹142.90 on December 18, 2025.

Park Medi World share price outlook According to Mahesh M Ojha, VP Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities, Park Medi World is showing signs of strength, with the ₹218 level acting as a crucial support zone.

“Traders can maintain a stop-loss at ₹218 and look for upside targets of ₹245, ₹258 and ₹270+. The stock’s ability to sustain above support will be important for the next leg of the upward move,” Ojha said.