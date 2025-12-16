Up 5800% in 5 years, small-cap EV stock under ₹50 jumps over 4% despite weakness on Dalal Street

Multibagger Small-cap EV stock under ₹50: Small-cap EV stock under ₹50 Mercury Ev-Tech share price jumped over 4% in intra-day deals on Tuesday, December 16 despite weakness in the overall broader market sentiment.

The Sensex fell sharply, slipping over 400 points to an intraday low of 84,795, while the Nifty 50 dropped below the key 26,000 mark, hitting an intraday low of 25,901. Selling pressure extended to the broader market as well, with the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices declining more than 0.5% each during the session.

In the steep early decline, investors saw nearly ₹2 lakh crore wiped out within the first 30 minutes of trade. The total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at around ₹469 lakh crore by 9:45 am, compared to ₹471 lakh crore in the previous session.

Mercury Ev-Tech share performance Mercury Ev-Tech share price jumped 4.2% to its day's high of ₹40.45. The small-cap stock is still over 59% away from its 52-week high of ₹99.26, hit in January 2025. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹36 earlier this month.

The EV stock has lost 55% in last 1 year, 34% in past 6 months and 14% in last 3 months and 5% in last 1 month.

However, in the long term, it has given extraordinary multibagger returns, surging 5,800% in 5 years.

Recent Developments Mercury EV-Tech Limited’s 39th Annual General Meeting, held on December 15, 2025, in Vadodara, primarily focused on approving key business resolutions for FY25. Shareholders considered and voted on five major items, including the adoption of the audited financial statements for FY25, the reappointment of Director Darshankumar Shah, and the appointment of Riya Sharma as a non-executive independent director. They also approved the appointment of SJV & Associates as secretarial auditors and authorised the board to provide loans or securities to entities in which directors may have an interest. Chairman and Managing Director Jayesh Raichandbhai Thakkar addressed the company’s performance, audit observations and the strategic outlook before opening the floor for shareholder questions. Remote e-voting was conducted from December 12–14, with ballot voting at the venue.

Mercury Ev-Tech Q2 results 2025 The company delivered a strong financial performance this fiscal year. In Q2FY26, net sales surged 51% to ₹34.01 crore, while net profit increased 35% to ₹1.72 crore compared with Q1FY26. For the first half of FY26, net sales rose 142% to ₹56.58 crore, and net profit grew 43% to ₹2.99 crore, underscoring robust revenue momentum and improving profitability.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit for Q2FY26 increased 15.7% to ₹1.84 crore, up from ₹1.59 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations also recorded a sharp rise, jumping over 75% to ₹34 crore during the September quarter.

