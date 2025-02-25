Multibagger stock: Small-cap stock Hi-Tech Pipes gained over 3% in intra-day trade on Tuesday, February 25 after the company informed bourses that Manoj Kumar Gupta, Trustee, Hi-Tech Pipes Employees Welfare Trust bought 26,000 shares of the company via the open market.

Earlier this month, Kumar had picked up another 20,000 shares of the company through the secondary market, taking the total shares acquired in February to 46,000. The first tranche of shares was acquired on February 17 and the subsequent tranche between February 20-21.

Kumar's stake in the company has increased from 0.08% to 0.10% this month, representing 197,500 shares of the company.

Hi-Tech Pipes: Multibagger Stock Shares of Hi-Tech Pipes hit the day's high of ₹114 on the BSE following the release of insider trading data by the company.

The small-cap stock, with a market capitalisation of ₹2,300 crore, opened at ₹111.80, higher than its previous closing price of ₹110.50.

The stock is trading 45% below its 52-week high of ₹210.75 apiece hit in September 2024 but has risen 17% from its 52-week low price of ₹97.10 touched in February 2025.

So far this year, the stock has declined 28% while in the last three months, it has lost 33%. Despite this, the gains over the longer period are remarkable with the Hi-Tech share price surging 608% in the past five years, delivering multibagger returns to its investors.

Hi-Tech Pipes Q3 Results During the quarter ended December 2024, the company posted a 34% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹19.15 crore compared with ₹14.33 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue from operations witnessed a 21% year-on-year increase to ₹761 crore. The operating performance was also strong with EBITDA rising 27% YoY to ₹40.23 crore.