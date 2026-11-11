Up 70% in 6 months, Kissht parent OnEMI raises ₹832 cr from preferential issue; check who invested, price, performance

OnEMI Technology Solutions, the parent company of digital lender Kissht, has completed a preferential issue worth ₹832.20 crore, allotting shares to 34 investors, including Axis Mutual Fund schemes, Citigroup Global Markets Hong Kong and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Advertisement

OnEMI shares have gained around 70% in six months, although they declined in trade on November 11 after four consecutive sessions of gains.

OnEMI fundraising: 6 key things investors should know 1. OnEMI completes ₹ 832 crore preferential share allotment OnEMI allotted 2,64,93,882 equity shares to 34 investors at ₹314.11 apiece, completing a preferential issue worth ₹832.20 crore. The shares, each with a face value of ₹1, received trading approval from the BSE and NSE on November 8.

Also Read | Jefferies stock picks: 12 stocks to gain as FPIs embrace Indian markets

The company's board approved the allotment on October 23, according to its exchange filing. The newly issued shares rank equally with existing equity shares and account for approximately 13% of the enlarged share capital.

2. Axis MF, Citigroup, MIT among 24 new investors The investor list includes both existing shareholders and new participants. Ten of the 34 investors already held shares in OnEMI and increased their holdings through the issue. These included schemes from Alchemy, First Bridge, Groww and HDFC.

Advertisement

The remaining 24 investors were new shareholders. They included Axis Mutual Fund schemes, Ashoka WhiteOak funds, 360 ONE, Bandhan Small Cap Fund, Citigroup Global Markets Hong Kong, Unity Small Finance Bank and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others.

3. Paid-up capital rises to ₹ 20.46 crore after allotment Following the issue, OnEMI's paid-up equity capital increased from ₹17.81 crore to ₹20.46 crore. The process took around seven weeks, beginning with the board's approval on September 17. Shareholders subsequently approved the proposal at an extraordinary general meeting on October 14, before the board completed the allotment on October 23. The shares received trading approval on November 8.

Commenting on the fundraising, Ranvir Singh, Founder and CEO of Kissht, said, "We are grateful to every investor who has put their trust in Kissht. It is encouraging to see several existing shareholders add to their holdings, and a strong set of new investors join us. This issue gives us a stronger balance sheet to keep building what we set out to: a lender that grows with discipline, underwrites carefully and treats customers fairly. The work from here is to keep earning that trust."

Advertisement

Kissht AUM crosses ₹ 10,000 crore milestone The completion of the preferential issue comes days after Kissht announced that its AUM had crossed ₹10,000 crore. The company said its technology-led lending platform uses data and artificial intelligence across the lending lifecycle.

Its proprietary AI-led underwriting models, technology-enabled collections infrastructure and expanding network of lending and co-lending partners have supported its expansion across India. Personal loans remain the core of its business, while its Loan Against Property portfolio is steadily growing, strengthening its secured lending franchise and diversifying its product mix.

September-quarter net profit doubles to ₹ 125 crore Kissht disbursed ₹4,612 crore during the quarter ended September 30. Its net profit rose to ₹125.12 crore, nearly double the ₹62.4 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. AUM increased 68.4% year on year.

Advertisement

The latest operating performance highlights the lender's expansion alongside the increase in its capital base through the preferential issue.

Stock price trend OnEMI shares have risen around 70% over the past six months and gained 21% in the past three months. However, the stock declined around 3% over the past month.

In trade on November 11, the shares fell more than 1% to an intraday low of ₹355.55. The decline followed four consecutive sessions of gains, during which the stock had advanced more than 14%.

The preferential allotment price of ₹314.11 per share was below the stock's November 11 intraday low. The capital raise, the addition of new investors and Kissht's growing AUM remain key developments for investors tracking OnEMI.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.