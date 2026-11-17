Small-cap stock under ₹100: Following the rally in the Indian stock market, shares of Highway Infrastructure Ltd attracted strong buying on Tuesday. The small-cap stock opened flat at ₹76.90 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹80.74, recording an intraday rise of over 4.50%. While climbing to this intraday high, the infra stock also touched a new 52-week high.
According to stock market experts, Highway Infrastructure's share price has rallied over the month for these 4 reasons: strong toll collection order wins, attractive corporate actions such as a ₹409 crore fundraise through the preferential route, the acquisition of a 51% controlling stake in the Indore-based real estate company, and strong financial numbers.
On reasons that are continuously fueling Highway Infrastructure shares, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, "There have been multiple reasons for the strong rally in Highway Infrastructure shares. Strong order wins, sustained order flow, ₹49 crore fundraising, acquiring a 51% controlling stake in an Indore-based real estate company, and strong financials of the company were a combination of reasons which attracted strong buying in this stock.”
In October 2026, the small-cap company recently secured two user fee collection contracts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), together worth about ₹431.86 crore. At its meeting on 14 October 2026, the Board also approved a preferential issue of warrants to the promoter group, an increase in authorised share capital, and the acquisition of a controlling stake in Indore Highway Real Estates Private Limited.
Throughout September and October 2026, Highway Infrastructure bagged cumulative tolling and expressway mandates totalling ₹431.86 crore, with ₹245+ crore across key high-traffic corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu (including UPEIDA's Gorakhpur Link Expressway and Velanchettiyur Fee Plaza).
Decoding the technical chart pattern of Highway Infrastructure shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock has given a technical breakout at ₹79 and is poised to touch ₹88 soon. It is facing a new resistance at ₹88. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to come close to ₹95."
Ojha said that existing investors should hold the stock, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹76 for the upside target of ₹95. Fresh investors can also buy this stock, if it falls around ₹80 without giving the new breakout at ₹88 on a decisive basis.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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