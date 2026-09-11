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Up 725% in five years: Small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday after ₹5.12 crore order win

Silver Touch Technologies has secured a 5.12 crore order from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for managing IT infrastructure. The contract supports GUVNL's e-Urja platform with a commitment to application uptime at 99% SLA, enhancing services for over a crore consumers.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Sep 2026, 10:29 PM IST
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Over the last five years, the stock has risen from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.50 apiece to its latest closing price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>152.50, translating into a massive gain of around 725%.
Over the last five years, the stock has risen from ₹18.50 apiece to its latest closing price of ₹152.50, translating into a massive gain of around 725%.(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
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Multibagger small-cap stock Silver Touch Technologies is likely to be on investors' radar on Monday, September 14, after the company announced a fresh order win. In a post-market regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it had secured an order from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL).

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The order is for providing comprehensive management and support for computer servers, storage systems, SAN switches, tape libraries, and backup architecture for a period of one year. The contract is worth 5.12 crore, according to the regulatory filing.

"This engagement covers the computer servers, storage systems, SAN switches, tape library, and backup architecture with Silver Touch committed to ensuring application uptime services at a 99% SLA that empower GUVNL's e-Urja platform, the ERP backbone connecting the state's electricity generation, transmission, and distribution utilities, and serving over a crore consumers," the company said in its filing.

Silver Touch Technologies has been engaged by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited—the Government of Gujarat's holding company overseeing the generation, transmission, and distribution of power across Gujarat under the state's Energy and Petrochemicals Department—to provide comprehensive management and OEM-authorised support for the core IT infrastructure underpinning GUVNL's enterprise systems.

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The order win comes as Silver Touch Technologies continues to execute on a marquee government portfolio spanning the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Airports Authority of India, AIIMS New Delhi, and multiple state e-governance programs.

For the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), the company reported consolidated revenue of 78.02 crore, registering around 23.45% year-on-year growth, driven by continued execution across government and enterprise digital-transformation projects.

EBITDA nearly doubled to 17.04 crore, up 89% YoY, while the EBITDA margin expanded by around 782 basis points to 22.21%, supported by software-led operating leverage. Profit after tax (PAT) surged 148% YoY to 10. crore, with the PAT margin improving by around 656 basis points to 13%.

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Five years of strong returns

Barring the recent weakness, the stock had largely maintained a strong upward trend in recent years, establishing itself as one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

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Over the last five years, the stock has risen from 18.50 apiece to its latest closing price of 152.50, translating into a massive gain of around 725%.

The stock delivered positive returns in each of the last five calendar years, with 2022 emerging as the strongest year, when it surged 135%, followed by another 100% gain in 2023.

The winning streak continued this year, with the stock hitting a fresh record high of 216.80 apiece. However, volatility in the broader market triggered a sharp correction, with the stock subsequently falling around 30% from its peak.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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