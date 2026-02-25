Up 780% in 3 years! Multibagger Shaily Engineering stock to be in focus on Thursday after ₹423 crore order win

Shaily Engineering, a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of ₹8,921 crore, is expected to attract investors' interest during Thursday's session, February 26, as the company has secured a significant order win.

In an exchange filing submitted post-market hours, the company said it had signed a contract with a large domestic pharma company for the supply of pen injectors over a period of four years.

The customer’s name has not been disclosed due to confidentiality reasons, but the company said the order was awarded by a domestic entity. As per the company’s exchange filing, the size of the contract is worth ₹423 crore.

The company also stated that neither the promoter nor the promoter group companies have any interest in the entity that awarded the order. It further clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Shaily Engineering Q3 results 2026 The company’s shares have been in the news lately following its December quarter performance, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹37 crore compared to ₹25 crore in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, net profit declined 27.45%.

Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter came in at ₹250 crore, compared to ₹198 crore in the same period last year, while it stood at ₹257 crore in the September quarter. Revenue from the healthcare division, which is engaged in contract manufacturing of medical devices for major global pharmaceutical companies and accounts for over 40% of total revenue, improved by 139% year-on-year to ₹104.3 crore, as per the company’s Q3 earnings report.

EBITDA improved by 43% year-on-year to ₹66.4 crore, while margins expanded by 310 basis points year-on-year to 26.5%.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of customised plastic components and other materials. Its wide customer base spans the healthcare, consumer, personal care, appliances, automotive, and lighting industries.

The company generates 85% of its total revenue from the consumer segment, which includes home furnishing, personal care, steel furniture, and toys. The remaining revenue comes from the healthcare and industrial segments.

Shaily Engineering share price trend Shaily Engineering shares are struggling to gain traction on Dalal Street, as they have remained under severe pressure since the start of the year, losing significant value.

The stock closed January with a decline of 15.4%, marking its second consecutive monthly drop after falling 13.10% in December, taking the two-month cumulative decline to 26.5%.

At the current trading price of ₹1,941, the stock is down 31% from its record high of ₹2,799 per share. Despite the sharp pullback, the stock’s long-term gains remain intact, as it still trades 789% higher over the last three years and 360% higher over the past five years.

