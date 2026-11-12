Up 85% YTD! Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under ₹2 hits 5% upper circuit for the third straight session; do you own?

Circuit-to-circuit stocks | Penny stock under ₹2: Shares of NHC Foods Ltd have been on an uptrend after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026. The FMCG company, with a market cap of ₹155 crore, declared its Q2FY27 Results on Saturday last week, reporting strong growth in the July to September 2026 quarter. On Monday, the penny stock under ₹2 hit 5% upside, which continued on Wednesday also. The circuit-to-circuit stock today opened upside and touched the 5% upper circuit within a few seconds of the market opening. The penny stock under ₹2 finished in 5% upper circuit at ₹1.64 apiece. So, this penny stock has hit 5% upper circuit on all trading sessions this week. On Tuesday, the Indian stock market was closed for Balipratiprada.
The FMCG company reported strong financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, with significant growth in income and profit.
The company’s total income for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹451.32 crore, registering a growth of 333% from Rs. 104.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Profit for the quarter increased to ₹21.68 crore, compared with Rs. 1.34 crore in the year-ago period, marking a rise of 1,518%.
For the first half of the fiscal year, NHC Foods reported total income of ₹821.45 crore, up 282% from ₹214.68 crore in the same period of the previous year. Profit for the period surged 1,185% to ₹38.68 crore, compared with ₹3.01 crore a year earlier.
While declaring the Q2 Results 2026, Board of Directors of NHC Foods also approved the acquisition of a 99.98% stake in Sachmaas Foods, which is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, repacking and trading of chickpeas (chana), peanuts and other food products across wholesale and retail channels. The strategic investment is expected to expand the company’s business.
As mentioned above, NHC Foods are one of the circuit to circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. The stock has been hitting 5% upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. Earlier, the penny stock under ₹2 hit 5% upper circuit for the four straight sessions from October 27 to October 30, 2026.
The penny stock under ₹2 is a money-making stock for long-term investors. It has delivered 85% YTD returnds, while in the last six months, this circuit-to-circuit stock has risen around 67%.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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