Up 85% YTD! Circuit-to-circuit penny stock under ₹2 hits 5% upper circuit for the third straight session; do you own?

Circuit-to-circuit stocks | Penny stock under ₹2: Shares of NHC Foods Ltd have been on an uptrend after the announcement of Q2 Results 2026. The FMCG company, with a market cap of ₹155 crore, declared its Q2FY27 Results on Saturday last week, reporting strong growth in the July to September 2026 quarter. On Monday, the penny stock under ₹2 hit 5% upside, which continued on Wednesday also. The circuit-to-circuit stock today opened upside and touched the 5% upper circuit within a few seconds of the market opening. The penny stock under ₹2 finished in 5% upper circuit at ₹1.64 apiece. So, this penny stock has hit 5% upper circuit on all trading sessions this week. On Tuesday, the Indian stock market was closed for Balipratiprada.
The FMCG company reported strong financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, with significant growth in income and profit.
The company’s total income for the second quarter of FY27 stood at ₹451.32 crore, registering a growth of 333% from Rs. 104.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Profit for the quarter increased to ₹21.68 crore, compared with Rs. 1.34 crore in the year-ago period, marking a rise of 1,518%.
For the first half of the fiscal year, NHC Foods reported total income of ₹821.45 crore, up 282% from ₹214.68 crore in the same period of the previous year. Profit for the period surged 1,185% to ₹38.68 crore, compared with ₹3.01 crore a year earlier.
While declaring the Q2 Results 2026, Board of Directors of NHC Foods also approved the acquisition of a 99.98% stake in Sachmaas Foods, which is engaged in the manufacturing, processing, repacking and trading of chickpeas (chana), peanuts and other food products across wholesale and retail channels. The strategic investment is expected to expand the company’s business.
As mentioned above, NHC Foods are one of the circuit to circuit stocks of the Indian stock market. The stock has been hitting 5% upper circuit for the last three straight sessions. Earlier, the penny stock under ₹2 hit 5% upper circuit for the four straight sessions from October 27 to October 30, 2026.
The penny stock under ₹2 is a money-making stock for long-term investors. It has delivered 85% YTD returnds, while in the last six months, this circuit-to-circuit stock has risen around 67%.
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