Up 860% in 4 years: Multibagger penny stock soars from ₹1.8 to ₹17

CNI Research has emerged as a notable multibagger penny stock, soaring 860% over four years. However, it reported a net loss in Q2 FY24, raising concerns about its financial health.

Multibagger penny stock: CNI Research has emerged as a standout multibagger penny stock on Dalal Street, showcasing its ability to deliver exceptional returns to investors.

Over the past four years, CNI Research’s stock price has risen dramatically, soaring an astonishing 860 per cent. From a modest price of ₹1.80 in December 2020, the multibagger stock has surged to ₹17.28, offering impressive gains. This performance reflects the company's resilience and underscores its solid growth trajectory within the small-cap segment.

In the short term, CNI Research has demonstrated equally robust growth. Over the last one year, the stock has climbed 619 per cent, while in 2024, it has appreciated by a staggering 645 per cent so far. Notably, the stock has advanced in ten months of this year, showcasing consistent upward momentum. After a minor 1.3 per cent dip in November, it rebounded sharply in December, gaining nearly 25 per cent.

CNI Research reached its 52-week high of ₹17.28 during intraday trade today, December 10, 2024. From its 52-week low of ₹2.14, recorded in January 2024, the stock has climbed an impressive 707 per cent. These milestones have solidified its position as a multibagger stock, drawing the attention of investors and market watchers alike.

Circuit-to-circuit stock CNI Research stock price has been rising for the last six trading sessions, with the share locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for the last five sessions. During this period, the stock has gained nearly 27 per cent, shows data.

The stock has moved from ₹13.37 at the end of December 2 to ₹17.28 apiece currently.

CNI Research Q2 FY24 Results Despite its strong stock performance, the company’s financial results for the September 2024 quarter painted a challenging picture. CNI Research reported a net loss of ₹3.16 crore for Q2 FY24, compared to a profit of ₹16 lakh during the same period in the previous year. Sales also declined significantly, dropping to ₹33 lakh from ₹256 lakh in Q2 FY23.

CNI Research Limited operates as a research firm, providing specialised content to investors through partnerships with global agencies in India. The company offers a wide range of products, including breaking news, special features, street calls, insights, research reports, and newsletters. It also provides statements on the Indian economy and capital markets. Previously known as Chamatkar.Net (India) Ltd., the company rebranded as CNI Research Limited in July 2007. Established in 1982, CNI Research is headquartered in Mumbai and primarily serves retail and small investors.

Penny stocks like CNI Research appeal to investors seeking significant returns from smaller investments. However, they come with substantial risks due to their volatility and market unpredictability. Investors must conduct thorough due diligence, evaluate the company's financials, and assess its market position to mitigate risks while aiming for high returns.

Professional advice is strongly recommended for those considering investments in penny stocks. A well-structured investment strategy and careful risk management are essential for navigating this high-risk, high-reward segment.