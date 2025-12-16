Up 95% in YTD! Multibagger small-cap stock Krishival Foods share price jumps ahead of rights issue record date

Multibagger small-cap stock: Multibagger small-cap stock Krishival Foods share price edged 2.5% higher in Tuesday’s intra-day trade despite broader market weakness. The upmove comes just a day before the record date for the company’s ₹100 crore rights issue, which has kept investor attention firmly on the counter.

The company has fixed December 17, 2025, as the record date for determining shareholders eligible to participate in the ₹100 crore rights issue. Krishival Foods communicated the record date through an exchange filing after market hours on December 11, stating that all shareholders holding equity shares as on the record date will be entitled to receive the rights entitlement.

Earlier, on November 26, 2025, the board of directors approved the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares on a rights basis to eligible shareholders for an amount aggregating up to ₹100 crore. A rights issue enables a company to raise capital by offering new shares to existing shareholders, typically at a discount and in a predetermined ratio, allowing them to maintain their ownership proportion.

Krishival Foods: Rights Issue Details Under the approved structure, Krishival Foods will issue partly paid-up shares with a face value of ₹10 each, priced at ₹300 per rights share (comprising ₹10 face value and ₹290 premium). The rights issue comprises 33,33,160 equity shares, offered in the ratio of 45 rights shares for every 301 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.

The issue opens on December 26, 2025, and closes on January 5, 2026. Shareholders who wish to transfer their rights entitlement on the exchange must complete on-market renunciation by December 31, 2025, while the window for off-market renunciation closes on January 2, 2026.

Following the completion of the issue, the company’s total outstanding equity shares will rise from 2,22,95,141 to 2,56,28,301.

Krishival Foods: Share Price Performance Krishival Foods’ stock extended its winning streak to a third straight session on December 16, climbing 2.5% to an intra-day high of ₹490.80. Despite recent positivity, the small-cap stock has slipped over 2% so far in December, following a 3.6% decline in November.

The broader trend remains robust. The stock has surged 95% in 2025 YTD, gained 84% in the past one year, advanced 39% over six months, and risen 8% in the last three months. Over a five-year horizon, the small-cap has delivered an impressive 387%, solidifying its multibagger status.