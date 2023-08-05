Up nearly 20%, these smallcap stocks score double-digit growth as broader indices continue to outperform; do you own?1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 10:38 PM IST
The BSE SmallCap index rose 1.5 percent supported by Digispice Technologies, MPS, Optiemus Infracom, HCL Infosystems, Udaipur Cement Works, among others.
Broader indices outperformed the major indices yet again gaining about one per cent each even as Sensex and Nifty fell 0.66 per cent in the week ended August 4, 2023. BSE Midcap index ended flat while the BSE Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.51 per cent during the week led by strength in select smallcap stocks that scored double-digit rise in gains last week.
