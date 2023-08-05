comScore
Broader indices outperformed the major indices yet again gaining about one per cent each even as Sensex and Nifty fell 0.66 per cent in the week ended August 4, 2023. BSE Midcap index ended flat while the BSE Smallcap index clocked a gain of 1.51 per cent during the week led by strength in select smallcap stocks that scored double-digit rise in gains last week. 

On Friday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and the Nifty closed with decent gains, snapping their three-day losing run, amid positive global cues. Sensex closed 481 points, or 0.74 per cent, higher at 65,721.25 while the Nifty closed at 19,517, up 135 points, or 0.70 per cent. Mid and smallcap indices slightly underperformed the benchmark index on August 4. The BSE Midcap index closed with a gain of 0.65 per cent while the Smallcap index ended 0.66 per cent higher.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE rose to 304.2 lakh crore against 302.3 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors richer by 1.9 lakh crore in a single session.

The BSE SmallCap index rose 1.5 percent supported by Digispice Technologies, MPS, Optiemus Infracom, HCL Infosystems, Udaipur Cement Works, among others.

These are the top smallcap gainers of BSE Sensex last week:

Optiemus Infracom (20%), Quick Heal Technologies (20%), HCL Infosystems (19.99%), Arihant Capital Markets Ltd (17.98%), Syncom Formulations India Ltd (15.73%), Digispice Technologies (15.03%), Thomas Cook (India) Ltd (14.20%), SML Isuzu (12.26%), Udaipur Cement Works (11.20%), Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection (10.17%).

On the other hand, Ador Welding, MSP Steel & Power, Thangamayil Jewellery, Redington, Bhagiradha Chemicals and Industries, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Equitas Small Finance Bank, along with Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar declined almost 12-15 per cent over the week.

‘’The market fell for the second week in a row, with the Sensex, Nifty, and Nifty Bank all losing one per cent. Midcaps relatively outperformed, with the Midcap Index posting a one per cent gain for the week. IT and pharma gain the most, while realty and PSU banks are the top losing indices. This was primarily a normal profit-taking activity, as there were no significant cues to disrupt the market sentiment,'' said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Nikita Prasad
Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 10:38 PM IST
