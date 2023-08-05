‘’The market fell for the second week in a row, with the Sensex, Nifty, and Nifty Bank all losing one per cent. Midcaps relatively outperformed, with the Midcap Index posting a one per cent gain for the week. IT and pharma gain the most, while realty and PSU banks are the top losing indices. This was primarily a normal profit-taking activity, as there were no significant cues to disrupt the market sentiment,'' said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.