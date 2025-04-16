Up over 2,750% in 5 years! This multibagger stock hits 10% upper circuit on Realme partnership

Shares of Optiemus Infracom, which been engaged in the distribution of mobile handsets of reputed brands like Nokia and Samsung for the last 25 years, were locked at a 10% upper circuit limit in Wednesday's trading session, April 16, to reach a seven-week high of ₹492.15, following the Realme partnership with the company.

The company informed investors through an exchange filing today that Realme, the most popular smartphone brand, partners with Optiemus Electronics to manufacture its next-generation AIoT products in India, in a significant step towards strengthening India’s manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

As part of its long-term vision to strengthen domestic manufacturing, Realme aims to produce all of its AIoT product portfolio in India, including earphones, smartwatches, and tablets. Beginning this year, key products such as the Realme Buds T200 series, Realme Buds Wireless series, and Realme Buds Air series will start rolling off local production lines.

In parallel, the company said that Realme is also accelerating efforts to source a majority of critical components, such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanics, cables, and chargers, from within India. Beyond addressing the growing needs of Indian consumers, Realme is also evaluating opportunities to export Made-in-India AIoT products to global markets, establishing India not just as a manufacturing base but as a global hub for innovation and production.

"Together, Realme and OEL target to manufacture 5 million AIoT devices annually while generating over 2,000 new employment opportunities in India. This partnership will also contribute to the creation of a stronger local supply chain and skilled workforce to support high-volume and high-quality production," the company said in its regulatory filing today.

The company further stated that the collaboration has already taken off with the commencement of production for the Realme Buds T200 Lite—an advanced earbud that delivers crystal-clear calling via Dual Mic AI Deep Call Noise Cancellation, powered by DNN voice recognition technology.

Commenting on this development, Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Group, said, “We are thrilled to sign up for this partnership with Realme as we believe in Realme’s philosophy of ‘Make it real.’ The fusion of AI and IoT is making hearable-wearable products and power devices smarter and more efficient and thus delivering great value. We are thoroughly delighted to be an eminent part of this AI-based product evolution. OEL will continue to play its role in shaping electronics manufacturing in India, generate more employment opportunities, and forge the path ahead to become Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

Stock up over 2750% in 5 years The company shares have delivered a 2769% gain over the last 5-year period, moving from ₹17.15 apiece to the current trading price of ₹492.15. The stock in September recorded a new all-time high of ₹873.80; however, it failed to sustain the momentum, as it witnessed profit booking in the following months, leading to a 44% decline from that level.

Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL), engaged in the business of electronics manufacturing in India, provides end-to-end solutions to global and Indian brands encompassing world-class manufacturing, supply chain management, and repair and refurbishment.

