Up over 20% YTD despite weak market sentiment; Motilal Oswal says buy this hospital stock - Check target price

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has turned bullish on a hospital stock that has gained almost 24% year-to-date (YTD) despite weak stock market sentiment due to the US-Iran conflict and elevated crude oil prices.

The brokerage firm expects a 20% upside in the stock in a base case, while in a bull case, it can jump as much as 46% from the current level. In a bear case, however, Motilal sees an 8% downside in the stock.

The stock is Aster DM Quality Care - one of India’s leading integrated healthcare providers, formed after the merger of Aster DM Healthcare and Quality Care India.

Aster DM Quality Care share price trend Year-to-date, the stock is up nearly 24% compared to an over 14% drop in the Sensex. Over the last one year, the stock has jumped 20%, hitting a 52-week high of ₹890.95 on 10 August after hitting a 52-week low of ₹519.80 on 4 February this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is down about 1% so far in September after an 8% fall in August.

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However, on longer timeframes of three and five years, the stock has delivered multibagger returns of 130% and 250%, respectively, as per the BSE data.

On Monday, 28 September, the stock declined 2.5% to hit an intraday low of ₹740.05.

Motilal Oswal says buy Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy recommendation, pegging the target price of ₹910, implying a 20% upside potential from the stock's close of ₹759.25 on the BSE on Friday, 25 September.

"We initiate coverage with a 'buy' rating, valuing Aster DM at 27 times 12-month forward EBITDA ( ₹2,770 crore) to arrive at a target price of ₹910 (20% upside from ₹759), with bull and bear scenarios of ₹1,110 and ₹735, hinging on the pace of Quality Care synergy realisation and capacity ramp-up," said Motilal Oswal.

In a bull case scenario, Motilal expects faster Quality Care integration, stronger synergies, occupancy or ARPOB (average revenue per occupied bed) gains, and a higher MVT (medical value travel) or complex-care share.

On the other hand, a base case will reflect slower synergies, delayed capacity ramp-up, weaker occupancy, and continued post-merger cost pressures, as per the brokerage firm.

Motilal expects Aster DM's revenue, EBITDA, and PAT (profit after tax) to deliver 19.5%, 25%, and 33% CAGR, respectively, over FY26-28, reaching ₹13,200 crore, ₹3,070 crore, and 1,560 crore, respectively. Return on capital employed (RoCE) and return on equity (RoE) may expand by 430 basis points and 540 basis points to 13.6% and 15.9%, respectively, over FY26-28, said Motilal Oswal.

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