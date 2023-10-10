Up over 3%, Nifty Midcap 150 outperforms all major indices in September; check details
In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 12.98 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 15.99 per cent.
The Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indices clocking gains of 3.04 per cent in September 2023. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 2.51 per cent last month. In addition, both indices have outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis. In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 12.98 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 15.99 per cent.
