The Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indices clocking gains of 3.04 per cent in September 2023. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 2.51 per cent last month. In addition, both indices have outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis. In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 12.98 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 15.99 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last six months, both indices have clocked gains of 33.37 per cent and 39.17 per cent, respectively. Finally, even on a 12-month basis, both indices rose 29.92 per cent and 32.96 per cent, respectively - clocking the highest gains when compared to other major indices including Nifty 50 and Nifty 500, according to Motilal Oswal.

In September 2023, Indian stock markets exhibited a positive trend, highlighted by a 2 per cent increase in the Nifty 50 index, with midcap indices taking the lead, surging by 3 per cent. All sectors including auto, banks, consumer durables FMCG, healthcare witnessed the positive performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The energy sector outperformed all others, surging by 6 per cent during the month. The factor-based investment strategies, including momentum, low volatility, quality, and value, all delivered positive returns for September.

Notably, the value factor led the way with a significant 10 per cent increase in the same period. The Financial Services sector continued to play a pivotal role in driving returns for the Nifty 500 index, contributing 0.63 per cent to the overall 2.18 per cent gain for the index last month, according to the domestic brokerage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!