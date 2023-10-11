Up over 33%, BSE Smallcap outperforms all major indices in last one year; check details
The S&P BSE Midcap has risen 2.9 per cent in the last one month, outperforming all major indices including S&P BSE Smallcap, benchmarks Nifty 50, S&P BSE Sensex, as well the major global indices including Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225.
The S&P BSE Smallcap index has risen 33.2 per cent in the last one year and outperformed all major indices including S&P BSE Midcap, benchmarks Nifty 50, S&P BSE Sensex, as well the major global indices including Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225. According to a report by Wodehouse Capital Advisors, the BSE Smallcap index has risen 2.2 per cent in the last one month, and 151.3 per cent in the last three years.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started