The S&P BSE Smallcap index has risen 33.2 per cent in the last one year and outperformed all major indices including S&P BSE Midcap, benchmarks Nifty 50, S&P BSE Sensex, as well the major global indices including Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225. According to a report by Wodehouse Capital Advisors, the BSE Smallcap index has risen 2.2 per cent in the last one month, and 151.3 per cent in the last three years.

The S&P BSE Midcap has risen 2.9 per cent in the last one month, outperforming all major indices including S&P BSE Smallcap, benchmarks Nifty 50, S&P BSE Sensex, as well the major global indices including Dow Jones, Nasdaq, FTSE 100, and Nikkei 225. The BSE Midcap index has risen 30.2 per cent in the last one year, and 117.2 per cent in the last three years.

The Nifty Midcap 150 has also outperformed all major indices clocking gains of 3.04 per cent in September 2023. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 rose 2.51 per cent last month.

In addition, both indices have outperformed the other indices when compared on a three-month, six-month, and on an annual basis. In the last three months, Nifty Midcap rose 12.98 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 250 was up 15.99 per cent.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

On Wednesday, October 11, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their gains into the second consecutive session on the back of positive global cues as bond yields eased ahead of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes and US inflation prints.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,811.35, up 122 points, or 0.62 per cent and the 30-share pack Sensex settled at 66,473.05, up 394 points, or 0.60 per cent on Wednesday, ahead of the July-September quarter results announcement of India's leading software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!