Up over 4000% in 5 years! RDB Infrastructure and Power share price jumps over 4% after NSE listing move

Multibagger SME stock RDB Infrastructure and Power share price climbed over 4% in intra-day deals on Wednesday, February 4 after its board approved proposal for direct listing on NSE.

RDB Infrastructure and Power, currently listed on the BSE, has announced its plans to pursue a direct listing of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The decision was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 3, 2026.

The company stated that this move marks the next phase of its strategic expansion and reflects its long-term objective of enhancing shareholder value while strengthening its presence in India’s capital markets ecosystem.

"As part of its next phase of strategic expansion, RDB Infrastructure and Power Limited is pleased to announce its intent to pursue a listing on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Direct Listing. This initiative reflects the Company’s long-term vision to enhance shareholder value and position itself more prominently within India’s capital markets ecosystem. The Company will engage reputed professionals and advisors to guide and support the NSE listing process," it said in an exchange filing.

The firm highlighted that it has demonstrated consistent growth since its listing on the BSE, supported by steady execution, expanding business capabilities, and a focus on value creation for shareholders. Over time, the company said it has evolved into a resilient and scalable enterprise with stronger operational and financial foundations.

Dual listing expected to improve price discovery and access to capital The company believes that a presence on both exchanges will significantly improve trading liquidity and broaden its investor base. It expects enhanced visibility among domestic as well as global institutional investors following the NSE listing.

In its press release, the company said, “A dual-exchange presence is expected to significantly enhance trading liquidity, broaden the Company’s investor base, and increase visibility among domestic as well as global institutional investors.” It added that listing on NSE is also expected to strengthen market participation and improve price discovery.

RDB Infrastructure and Power further noted, “Listing on NSE is also anticipated to improve price discovery, strengthen market participation, and provide enhanced access to capital, key enablers for funding future growth initiatives, strategic investments, and innovation-led expansion.”

The company described the proposed NSE listing as a natural progression in its growth journey and underlined management’s confidence in its business model, governance standards, and long-term growth prospects. It reiterated its commitment to creating sustainable value for all stakeholders while exploring new opportunities aligned with its strategic vision.

RDB Infra: Share Performance The small-cap stock jumped as much as 4.3% to its day's high of ₹66.98. It is still 27% away from its 52-week high of ₹91.89, hit on January 16, 2026. Meanwhile, it touched its 52-week low of ₹35 in September 2025.

Over the past year, the SME stock has climbed 21%. It advanced 42% in the last six months and gained 27% over three months, though it slipped 2% in the past month. Over five years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of more than 4000%.