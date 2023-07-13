Up over 6%, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 outperforms all major indices in June; check details3 min read 13 Jul 2023, 03:07 PM IST
Even on a 12-month basis, both indices rose 33.44 per cent and 30.36 per cent, respectively - clocking the highest gains when compared to other major indices including Nifty 50 and Nifty 500.
The Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty Midcap 150 outperformed all major indices clocking gains of 6.36 per cent and 6.16 per cent, respectively in June. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, Nifty Smallcap 250 and Nifty 150 have risen 19.99 per cent and 18.05 per cent respectively in the first quarter of current fiscal 2023-24.
