In the last six months, both indices have clocked gains of 12.75 per cent and 11.25 per cent, respectively. Finally, even on a 12-month basis, both indices rose 33.44 per cent and 30.36 per cent, respectively - clocking the highest gains when compared to other major indices including Nifty 50 and Nifty 500, according to Motilal Oswal.

