Up over 65% from IPO price in just 3 days! What is driving Glass Wall Systems share price?

Glass Wall Systems share price has been on a solid uptrend since its listing, as the stock has surged mover 65% from its IPO price in just three consecutive sessions. Glass Wall Systems shares opened at ₹267.15 on Friday against their previous close of ₹258.40 and surged 18% to hit its record high of ₹304.50 during the morning session. At this price, the stock is up 67.3% from its issue price of ₹182.

The stock listed on 16 September this year at ₹190.10 on the BSE and at ₹194 on the NSE at a premium of 4% and 7%, respectively. However, after a modest listing, the stock has been witnessing strong double-digit gains.

What is driving Glass Wall Systems shares? Experts highlight that, while the company has no immediate fundamental trigger for the upswing, the move reflects investors' enthusiasm for the newly listed stock following a solid 57 times overall subscription to the IPO.

The Glass Wall Systems IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 32,96,703 shares aggregating to ₹60 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,02,13,722 shares aggregating to ₹367.89 crore.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to set up a glass processing unit as part of its planned backward integration at its Vile Bhagad Facility, as well as for general corporate purposes.

Glass Wall Systems is a premium facade solutions and fenestration provider in India and across markets in the USA and Australia.

The company, based on a Ken report, claims to be the second largest provider of facade solutions in India in terms of revenue in FY25 and FY24.

Its revenue from operations in FY26 was ₹456.97 crore, while restated profit attributable to the owners of the parent was ₹83.79 crore in FY26.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, pointed out that the positive views of brokerage firms about the stock remain supported by the company’s 64% revenue growth in FY26, ₹83.8 crore profit after tax (PAT), 43% return on capital employed (ROCE), 38.6% return on equity (ROE) and an ₹846-crore order book.

However, she said investors should closely monitor project execution, real-estate demand and the company’s overseas exposure. She has suggested a stop-loss level of ₹178.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said investors should track the company's ability to sustain revenue and earnings growth, as well as project execution, order-book conversion, and operating profitability.

He added that the stock's performance would be more meaningful if upcoming results demonstrate continued execution of facade and fenestration projects, stable margins, and improved cash flow generation.

Singh underscored India's facade market expanded from ₹3,730 crore in FY20 to ₹9,060 crore in FY26, registering a 15.9% CAGR, and is expected to reach ₹14,410 crore by FY30 at a 12.3% CAGR. India's luxury fenestration market stood at ₹3,210 crore in FY26, growing at a 14.9% CAGR between FY20 and FY26, driven by rising demand for bespoke and high-performance windows and doors among affluent consumers.

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