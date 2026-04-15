Up over 650% in 5 years! Multibagger metal stock to be in focus on Thursday. Here’s why

Godawari Power and Ispat Limited shares are likely to attract investor interest in Thursday's session, April 16, as the company announced a further investment in its subsidiary.

The company, in its post-market regulatory filing on Wednesday, said it has increased its investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari New Energy Private Limited (GNEPL), through a fresh equity infusion of ₹50 crore. The funds will be utilised by GNEPL to meet its proposed capex and working capital requirements for setting up a battery energy storage plant.

Advertisement

The company has been allotted 5 crore equity shares of ₹10 each at par on a rights basis by GNEPL on April 15, 2026, taking its total investment in the subsidiary to ₹350 crore.

Following the allotment, GPIL’s shareholding in GNEPL has risen from 30 crore equity shares to 35 crore equity shares, representing 100% of the paid-up capital of the subsidiary. Earlier, GPIL had approved an investment of up to ₹200 crore, as per the company's regulatory filing.

Godawari New Energy Private Ltd, incorporated in June 2025, operates in the battery energy storage systems (BESS) segment and is in the process of setting up a 20 GWh battery energy storage plant in its first phase. The company had a net worth of ₹350 crore as of April 15, 2026, with no reported turnover yet.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the company has been in the headlines in recent weeks following major announcements. In late March, the company's board approved a proposal to set up an integrated steel plant with a capacity of 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of iron and steel finished products.

The proposed facility will be located at village Sarora in Raipur district, Chhattisgarh, with an estimated investment of ₹7,000 crore. The project will be funded through a mix of debt and equity (internal accruals) in a 1:1 ratio.

Earlier, Godawari Power and Ispat had announced the divestment of its entire 37.85% stake in Ardent Steel Private Limited (ASPL) for a total consideration of ₹90.87 crore. The company also announced the successful completion of its amalgamation with its wholly owned subsidiary, Godawari Energy Ltd, with the scheme becoming effective on March 23, 2026.

Advertisement

Godawari Power and Ispat share price trend The company’s shares have witnessed a solid turnaround in recent weeks as sentiment improved. Even when the broader market was struggling to find momentum, the stock hit multi-month highs. From its March lows of ₹237.70 apiece, the shares have recovered 27.5%.

In today's intraday session, the stock reached a fresh record high of ₹304.95 apiece. The recovery rally has also contributed to a 14% surge in 2026 so far. Impressively, the stock has delivered positive returns over the last six years, with 2023 being the biggest annual gain of 133%, followed by 103% in 2022.

In terms of cumulative gains, the stock has delivered a whopping 2,193%, rising from ₹11.60 apiece to ₹266 apiece. Over the last five years it has gained 692%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Small-cap stock hits upper circuit following positive sentiments on Dalal Street

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.