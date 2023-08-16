Up over 7%, Nifty Smallcap 250 outperforms major indices in July; check details

Up over 7%, Nifty Smallcap 250 outperforms major indices in July; check details2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 05:17 PM IST
The Nifty Smallcap 250 outperformed all major indices clocking gains of 7.69 per cent in July, followed by Nifty Miscap 150 which scored gains of 5.51 per cent during the period. According to a report by domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal titled ‘Global Market Snapshot’, the broader indices outperformed major ones including Nify50 and Nifty 500 during July, which gained 2.94 per cent and 3.83 per cent respectively.
