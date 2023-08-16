Up over 7%, Nifty Smallcap 250 outperforms major indices in July; check details

Foriegn institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled off a 700-point rally in the Nifty since the 3rd of this month at the start of the earnings season for the first quarter, according to analysts. ‘’Nifty has rallied around 5 per cent in the last one month mainly on FII buying and sustaining strong inflows into domestic mutual funds. Institutional support is likely to continue,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.