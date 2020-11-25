Upbeat investors look past covid-19, related woes

Upbeat investors look past covid-19, related woes4 min read . 11:23 AM IST
- Dow industrials close above 30000 for first time on hopes vaccines will set scene for economic recovery
Among the big reasons for climbing stock prices is investors’ optimism about the strength of the economic recovery in the years ahead.
While recent data show economic growth slowing and consumer confidence flagging, markets are forward-looking and betting the recovery will gain steam, analysts say, particularly with Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. They are cheered by hopes the shots will ease uncertainty and eventually enable people to fill airplanes, sports stadiums, restaurants and other places of business hardest hit by crisis.
