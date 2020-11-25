Subscribe
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Peter Tuchman wears a "Dow 30,000" hat as he works on the trading floor, Tuesday, Nov 24, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time as progress in the development of coronavirus vaccines and news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin kept investors in a buying mood. (Nicole Pereira/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Upbeat investors look past covid-19, related woes

4 min read . 11:23 AM IST Harriet Torry , The Wall Street Journal

  • Dow industrials close above 30000 for first time on hopes vaccines will set scene for economic recovery

Among the big reasons for climbing stock prices is investors’ optimism about the strength of the economic recovery in the years ahead.

While recent data show economic growth slowing and consumer confidence flagging, markets are forward-looking and betting the recovery will gain steam, analysts say, particularly with Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. They are cheered by hopes the shots will ease uncertainty and eventually enable people to fill airplanes, sports stadiums, restaurants and other places of business hardest hit by crisis.

