Upcoming Bonus Shares: 2 penny stocks to watch for impending price actions

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “We are pleased to inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Janus Corporation Limited held on today i.e. Wednesday, 12th October, 2022 at 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at its registered office at 513 Stanford Building Link Road, Andheri West Mumbai MH 400053, transacted and approved the following matters: 1. Recommended for issue upto 76,52,000 (Seventy Six Lakh Fifty Two Thousand Only) equity shares of Rs. 10/- each as bonus shares of an aggregate nominal value upto Rs. 7,65,20,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Sixty Five Lakh Twenty Thousand Only), as bonus shares to the shareholders out of the Securities Premium Account and Free Reserve of the company for distribution among the holders of existing fully paid equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the company, the shareholders will be eligible for Bonus shares, those who will be the shareholder as on the Record Date which will be decided by the Board of Directors in this regards. The Board has fixed day, date, time and notice of Extra -Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 07th November, 2022 at 03:00 PM at Registered Office - 513 Stanford Building Link Road, Andheri West Mumbai MH 400053."