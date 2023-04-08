Upcoming bonus shares: 2 stocks at upper circuit limit granting 1:2 and 1:1 bonus issue in the coming weeks of April

Ankush Bali, Financial Portfolio Manager- PGDBF | LIMRA | MDRT | AMFI REGISTERED said “Bonus shares means it's bonus share given to any shareholder. Better explained with an example, if a company declares 1:1 so if you have 100 shares of that company you get 100 more without any cost. Sometimes it's 10:1 which means for every 10 shares you get 1 share. Simply to be more attractive, if any company gives you bonus shares every year it's basically doubling every year. The price may fluctuate but when it comes to the original price after the bonus your capital is doubled. Infosys is the biggest example. If you had bought IPO of Infosys now you would be a millionaire. When you receive a bonus share no tax is to be paid but when you pay LTCG is taxable. But it's amazing to grow your capital if you're investing in companies which give bonuses."

